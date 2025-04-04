What’s the Beef? Bhad Babie vs. Alabama Barker 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you spend enough time on TikTok, you’ve probably come across clips of Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker’s ongoing feud. For those who aren’t deep in this particular internet mess but still want to know what’s going on, here’s a quick rundown.

Bhad Bhabie, also known as Danielle Bregoli, is best remembered for her viral “cash me outside” moment on Dr. Phil. Instead of fading into obscurity, she turned that moment of fame into a full-blown rap career and remains one of the most talked-about figures in internet culture. Yeah, remember the “Gucci Flip Flops” dance you was hitting a while back? That’s all her.

Alabama Barker is the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Since her dad married Kourtney Kardashian, she’s technically part of the Kardashian orbit. She first gained attention as a social media personality, but more recently, people have been talking about her transition from the innocent influencer image to more provocative content, including her OnlyFans debut.

It all circles back to a man (sighhh, free my girls). Bhad Bhabie recently had a baby with Le Vaughn, a SoundCloud rapper, but rumors surfaced that Alabama was romantically involved with him. Allegedly, he cheated on Bhad Bhabie with her, and the news hit at an already rough time. Bhad Bhabie was undergoing chemotherapy. With emotions running high, she responded in the most Bhad Bhabie way possible: by dropping a diss track. She released “Over Cooked,” where she threw multiple accusations at Alabama. One of the biggest claims was that Alabama had a relationship with Tyga. This got people side-eyeing because, if true, it connects back to the infamous Kylie Jenner-Tyga era, making things a whole lot messier given Alabama’s ties to the Kardashians. She also said that Alabama had an abortion and criticized her reliance on her family’s wealth.

Alabama wasn’t going to let that slide. She released her own diss track, “Cry Bhabie,” where she denied the pregnancy claim and insisted it was actually Le Vaughn pursuing her, not the other way around. She also called out Bhad Bhabie for supposedly being all talk and no action.

Bhad Bhabie wasn’t done. She followed up with “Ms. Whitman,” a track that took the beef to another level. She doubled down on the abortion claims, called out Alabama’s past overdose, and threw shade at her body count. What really got people talking was how effortlessly she turned Alabama’s name into a beat, making the song both brutal and ridiculously catchy. To hype up the song on TikTok, Bhad Bhabie wore a long blonde wig and white pajamas, mimicking Alabama’s signature look. In response, Alabama called her out on Instagram, saying, “Imitation is the best form of flattery.”

The drama didn’t stop with “Ms. Whitman”. In her latest diss track, “OG Crashout,” Bhad Bhabie took aim at Alabama’s race, calling her a “cr*cker” and accusing her of seeking approval from the Black community. Alabama responded with humor, posting an Instagram video vibing to First by KenTheMan, highlighting the lyric about “the math not mathin’.” She joked about being insulted by someone of the same race, to which the internet largely sided with Alabama, calling out Bhad Bhabie for the irony in her lyrics.

At this point, the beef has gone from messy to straight-up comedy. Diss tracks have been dropped, wigs have been worn, and the internet has had a front-row seat to it all. It’s crazy how a man who barely has a Wikipedia page managed to spark all this chaos. Yet here we are, watching two celebrities go bar for bar over him. Whether this feud keeps escalating or finally dies down, TikTok will be eating it up either way.