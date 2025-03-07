Bhad Bhadie and Alabama Barker: I don’t know either, but I’ll try to explain it

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I could be in a deeply odd realm on TikTok, but one of the most interesting things I’ve seen is this whole beef between Bhad Bhadie and Alabama Barker. Today, I’ll give the briefest of briefs on this, because quite frankly, some people don’t really feel like going down the rabbit hole, but maybe have enough time to skim what the hell is going on.

You must live under a rock if you don’t know Bhad Bhadie. She’s the “catch me outside, how about that?” girl from the Dr. Phil show who committed to the bit long enough for everyone to realize that there is no changing her; That’s fine! But who is Alabama Barker? That’s a more tricky question.

From my understanding, she is the daughter of Travis Barker, the famous American drummer for the rock band Blink-182. For simplicity’s sake, her father eventually married Kourtney Kardashian, deeming Alabama as her stepdaughter. Alabama is a social media influencer who used to have a clean image but then started doing OnlyFans, an online platform where people can share explicit photos and videos of themselves with the cost of a subscription. Of course, everyone chooses what they want for themselves, but the public perception was jarring, to say the least.

So, now for the meat of the story: Bhad Bhadie had a baby (yeah, really, who knew?) with a man named Le Vaughn. However, word got out that Alabama Barker went after Le Vaughn, leading him to cheat on Bhad Bhadie. Oh, and not to mention, Bhad Bhadie was going through chemotherapy as she was fighting through cancer. Being cheated on while going through chem? Yeah, I’d crash out too. Doing what she does best, Bhad Bhadie hit up the studio and released “Over Cooked”, which has since been eclipse by her next diss track, more on that later.

In this song, “Over Cooked”, she made some strong statements, one being that Alabama had a relationship with Tyga, and if anyone remembers King Kylie’s era (where she had a public relationship with Tyga), and pieces together the information that Alabama is now Kourtney Kardashian’s step-daughter, you’ll see how weird it is. Not only that, Bhad Bhadie states that Alabama was pregnant at one point, but then had an abortion. Nothing wrong with having an abortion, of course, but this statement was something Alabama had a problem with, amongst other things.

Alabama then released her own clapback called “Cry Bhabie”, where she would correct Bhad Bhadie, saying it was Le Vaughn that went after her, as well as saying she has never been pregnant. To top it off, she asserts that Bhad Bhadie would never actually try to go toe to toe with her, it’s all bark, no bite (see what I did there? Eh, anyways).

And so, thanks to all of this, we all got to hear the finale, Ms. Whitman. She still insists that Alabama Barker had an abortion, comes after Alabama’s body count, her overdosing on a vape, and made a really catchy beat of Alabama’s name all with very catchy, quirky, and clever verses. Some listeners say, “After this song, there are now only 49 states left.” or, “yeah, this is exactly what happens when a fake hot cheetos girl goes after a real one”; questionable, very offensive if anything, but it seemed to be a popular thought amongst the chaos given Alabama’s privileged background.

So, TLDR; Bhad Bhadie and Alabama Barker went at it because of a man. Sigh, yes, I fear that is the case. One day, there will be a college course open to students who want to truly analyze the rise and descent of this madness, because it should be studied, or at the very least, study why diss tracks are so dang good.