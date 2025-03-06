Bhad Blood: A Closer Look into Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker’s Feud

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While scrolling on social media for the past few days, I’ve noticed more reels covering the beef between Danielle Bregoli (better known as Bhad Bhabie) and Alabama Barker. The rivalry seems to have popped up out of nowhere, but now it seems to be everywhere. It certainly goes back further than “Ms. Whitman” a song targeting Alabama which has gained many views on YouTube since its release. But where and when did this beef exactly start? And as of right now, who is winning?

To begin with, we need to know who is involved with this beef.

First off is Bhad Bhabie. The rapper rose to stardom on the show “Dr. Phil” in 2016, where she was known for having troubling behavior as a teenager. Her signature catchphrase, “Catch me outside, how about that,” contributed significantly to her popularity. This catchphrase was sold on shirts and other memorabilia, was used in a remix, and even won her an award nomination. After she appeared on the show, she was sent to “The Ranch” (better known as Turn-About Ranch in Missouri), where she suffered abuse at the hands of her caregivers. In 2021, she released a video detailing her experience and calling out the facility. After a stint with the law, she released a song titled “These Heux,” and it peaked at 77 on the Billboard Hot 100. She was signed by Atlantic Records who allowed her to collaborate with artists such as Lil Yatchy. Her biggest hit was a collaboration with Yatchy on the song “Gucci Flip Flops.” Bhad Bhabie collaborated with many other popular artists, went on various tours, had other feuds (remember when she threw a drink at Iggy Azalea and Skai Jackson filed a restraining order on her), and even had her own reality show on Snapchat that lasted for twelve seasons.

In the midst of all her success, she started dating Le Vaughn, a SoundCloud rapper. Eventually, after four years of dating, they had their first child in March 2024. That same year, Bhad Bhabie released security footage video of Vaughn physically abusing her. This abuse went uncovered by many news sources because the news of Bhabie being diagnosed with blood cancer overshadowed this. A month after revealing her diagnoses, she announced on social media that she and Vaughn had broken up after he allegedly cheated on her with Alabama Barker. As of right now, Bhabie and Vaughn seem to be back together, and Bhabie is receiving treatment for her cancer.

On the other hand, there is Alabama Barker. Alabama is the daughter of Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and stepdaughter to Kourtney Kardashian. Being the daughter of a celebrity, she has grown up in the spotlight. She appeared in the last season of “Meet the Barkers” with her biological mother, Travis, and her brother. She learned to play piano and drums growing up and was heavily influenced by Travis. She even released a few holiday songs. After Travis married Kourtney in 2022, she once again rose to popularity. This popularity was also backed by her large TikTok following. This allowed her to once again focus on her music career, and her interest shifted to rap music.

The current controversy is one of many for Alabama. She has been accused of cultural appropriation multiple times, called out for her entitlement and only being famous because of her dad, reprimanded for her nicotine addiction, which forced her to be hospitalized, and gained many comments on her videos for acting much older than her age.

As stated before, after Bhad Bhabie and Vaughn broke up, Bhabie took to social media to express her thoughts on the situation. She called out Alabama for “being a homewrecker” and sleeping with Vaughn while she was receiving cancer treatment (and taking care of her baby). This was in the form of an Instagram story. Alabama denied this claim and even made a Tik-Tok poking fun at the idea of ever being with Vaughn. Bhad Bhabie continued to express her disappointment towards the situation, but especially towards Alabama, who she considered a friend. Alabama refuted this by stating that Vaughn told her they were already broken up and he was the one actively pursuing her. She also pointed out that she did not know Bhabie had cancer (even if it was all anyone was talking bout). Vaughn of course wanted his say in the conflict too and called out Alabama for just wanting to protect her image.

The only next logical step for any rapper having an unresolved conflict with another artist would be to release a diss track.

This is exactly what Bhabie did with the release of “Over Cooked” in January 2025, which was produced by Vaughn. The song calls out Alabama for allegedly sleeping with Tyga and Soulja Boy. Alabama and Tyga both denied these claims on their X accounts. To clap back at Bhabie, Alabama released her diss track titled “Cry Bhabie” once again refuting the Tyga lies. This brings us to the latest release by Bhad Bhabie titled “Ms. Whitman“. The title is a reference to Alabama Whitman from the movie “True Romance,” who Alabama Barker was named after. To promote the song on TikTok, Bhabie dressed up in a long blonde wig and white pajamas (a signature look for Alabama). Alabama called her out on Instagram, stating, “imitation is the best form of flattery”.

As of now, there are currently no developments in the beef. Fans eagerly wait for Alabama to release another diss track. But it does seem like Bhad Bhabie has the upper hand in this beef. “Ms. Whitman” alone has double the views on YouTube as “Cry Bhabie”. Just by looking at the comments on these videos, fans can tell who is winning. The war between these artists is not over yet, and anything could happen within the next few days. We can only wait.