This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

Bacchanal is merely days away, and there are two crucial tips you need to know in order to have the best Bacchanal experience. First, give yourself a break from the stress of impending exams by immersing yourself in the music and having a great time with your friends. Second, be sure to document this entire experience by taking tons of cute photos throughout!

It’ll be a hectic day, but spirits will be high as students set out to enjoy the performances, wearing their carefully curated outfits and taking proper safety measures. Take pictures while you’re getting ready with friends, lining up for tickets, playing lawn games, and throughout the show! Bacchanal photos are the perfect way to add a little school spirit to your Instagram page (and to make your friends from other schools jealous!) Every Instagram-worthy photo needs an equally fun caption, so check out these ideas for Bacchanal Instagram captions below: