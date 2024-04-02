This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

IT’S TIME! Bacchanal 2024 is back and better than ever! This year, you can expect a day of festivities, music, and fun outfits, with artists J.I.D, AG Club, and Chandra performing at the event. Doors open at 12pm, but your prep for the event should start before then… check out some of our biggest tips below to ensure you have the best, safest Bacchanal possible.

Power in Numbers

If you plan on going to a party or the stands, make sure to stick with a buddy or a group of friends. Being with people you know and trust is important, because if something goes wrong, you know that they’ll have your back.

Also, save any potential emergency phone numbers you might use to your contacts:

Columbia CUEMS: (212) 854-5555

Barnard Community Safety Emergency Line: 212-854-6666

Barnard CARES Non-Emergency Line: 212-854-3362

Mt. Sinai Morningside Emergency Room: 212-523-3335

Columbia University Emergency Line: 212-854-5555

Borg With Caution

Although some claim borgs are actually safer than regular drinks, this is not necessarily true. Even if your drink contains large amounts of water, there’s still the risk of overdrinking. Since borgs are typically prepared without any measuring, you might not know how much alcohol you are actually ingesting. Check out this Poison Control page for more information about borgs and how to stay safe while consuming one.

If you decide to drink on Bacchanal, have a safety plan. Let a (preferably sober) friend know where you intend to be in case you need help. Also, check in with your friends if they’re also intoxicated to see how they’re feeling, both physically and mentally.

Eat, Eat, Eat!

It is so incredibly important to fuel yourself for the exciting day ahead, so check out a dining hall or nearby restaurant before adventuring out. Eating a balanced meal will keep you full for the day and prevent you from feeling ill — whether you are drinking or just overwhelmed by the heat, crowds, and more. Also, it is important to keep snacks on you throughout the day in case you get hungry or feel weak. Nuts, a granola bar, or even fruit snacks for a kick of sugar are all good options.

Below are the Dining Hall Hours at Barnard/Columbia this Saturday, April 6th:

Liz’s Place: 8am-5pm

Hewitt Dining Hall: open 10:30am-3pm for breakfast/brunch, then again from 4:30pm-8pm for dinner

Ferris Booth Commons: 9am-8pm

JJ’s Place: open from midnight-10am, then reopens at 12pm till end of the day

Blue Java Cafe in Butler Library: 9am-9pm

Stay Hydrated

Just as eating food before and during Bacchanal is a very important part of ensuring a safe and healthy day, it is just as important to drink water! Bring a reusable water bottle in your bag, or pick up a bottle from a convenience store or campus dining hall. There’s also plenty of water bottle fillers in the buildings on campus if you ever need a refill. Trust me, you will thank yourself for staying hydrated throughout the day!

Bacchanal is all about having fun, but that does not mean you should risk your safety! Make a plan, drink responsibly and know who to call in case something goes wrong. Keep an eye out for your friends, and be sure to take breaks if you need them. Stay safe and have fun!