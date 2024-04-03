This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

We’re now less than a week away from Bacchanal, Columbia’s biggest concert of the year. As you plan your outfit and brainstorm ways to stay safe, you might want to read up on the artists if you’re unfamiliar with their music.

Bacchanal will undoubtedly be a day to remember as attendees immerse themselves in music from this year’s star-studded list of talented performers: J.I.D., AG Club, and Chandra. While most people are familiar with J.I.D.’s viral “Surround Sound,” AG Club’s 2020 hit “Memphis,” and Chandra’s stunning performance at the Battle of the Bands, many are unfamiliar with the stories behind each artist.

Headliner: JID

Headlining Bacchanal 2024 is J.I.D: the rapper and singer hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. He was introduced to music from an early age, growing up surrounded by his parents’ collection of classic funk and soul vinyls. After briefly playing D1 football at Hampton University, he ultimately decided to focus on pursuing a career in music. In 2010, J.I.D. formed the rap group Spillage Village and he released his first mixtape, Cakewalk, later that year. He released three more mixtapes before going on tour with Ab-Soul in 2014 and releasing more music with Spillage Village.

In 2017, J.I.D. signed with J. Cole’s Dreamville Records and released his first album, The Never Story. He went on to release two more albums, DiCaprio 2 and The Forever Story, which feature musical legends such as A$AP Ferg, 6LACK, Ella Mai, 21 Savage, Baby Tate, Ari Lennox, Lil Wayne, and more. He also teased the arrival of his fourth album, Forever and a Day, in an Instagram Live in 2023.

The lead single for The Forever Story, “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate, regained fame as it went viral on Tiktok. Fun fact: J.I.D.’s moniker comes from his grandmother’s nickname for him, “jittery.” With such an incredible discography, J.I.D. is sure to give the performance of a lifetime on Saturday.

Supporting Artist: AG Club

Supporting J.I.D. at Bacchanal is AG Club, the self-proclaimed “genreless” group frontlined by Baby Boy and Jody Fontaine. Riding the waves of their 2020 hit “Memphis,” they later released a remix featuring NLE Choppa and A$AP Ferg. This breakout hit showed off not only their incredible musicianship, but also their creativity as a whole because of their cinematic visuals, which was further showcased with the release of their song “COLUMBIA” including new visuals. Since forming in 2021, the collective has released four albums, the latest being Imposter Syndrome released in 2022. AG Club, or Avante-Garde Club, are a dynamic group who pay no attention to genre confinements and instead focus on making their own unique, and frankly, extraordinary art.

Student Performer: Chandra

Completing this incredible lineup is Columbia’s own Chandra, a junior in SEAS. Chandra began performing as a child and trained in Indian Classical singing, which she credits for her impressive vocal control, culminating to form her signature velvety neo-soul/R&B sound. In high school, Chandra was the vocalist for 48 Under and the group notably placed top three in an international songwriting competition. She released her first single, “Over the Phone,” in 2023 and is looking forward to releasing more music in the future. After a dazzling performance of “Over the Phone” along with other unreleased songs, Chandra won Columbia’s coveted Battle of the Bands and secured her spot to open at Bacchanal 2024.

As the excitement for these performances builds, be sure to study up on the artists’ incredible discographies by streaming the official Bacchanal playlist. The countdown for Bacchanal is on—and it’ll be one to remember.