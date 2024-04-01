Bacch and Better: Your Outfit Guide to Columbia Bacchanal 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

Whether this your last time attending as a senior, or your first time as a freshman, Bacchanal is an event to remember. It’s one of the few times that Columbia University feels like a campus of college students, and not just intelligent overachievers. In preparation for next Saturday, here’s how to create a Bacchanal fit that makes you look — and feel — ready for a day of fun.

Sunglasses Set the Standard

Ask anyone: the fit is not complete unless you have a killer pair of sunglasses to pair with it! Sunglasses are a great way to elevate any outfit and (of course) shield you from the afternoon sun. If you want to put in some extra effort, sunglasses can be a great pop of color. Bonus points if you match them with another accessory: think a red headband or tights with some red sunnies!

Layer, Layer, Layer

Last year, the weather sat at around 60º, minus some rain in the morning. Fortunately, we aren’t expecting more rain this year, but it’s projected to be slightly colder, at around 55º, and partly cloudy. Tons of people pulled up in knitted or crocheted cardigans over a tank or camisole.

A bolero is also a great option and can easily be paired with a tube or halter top. If you’re looking for a warmer option, you can always wear a brightly colored windbreaker or a classic jean jacket.

Bring on the Bling!

Accessories are always a great way to complexify a basic outfit. Chunky rings, layered necklaces, long earrings, belly chains, and belts can quickly bedazzle your fit. Consider wearing hoops, long beaded earrings, or colorful plastic earrings. Common necklace options included colorful pendants, layered thin chains, or a combination of both!

If you’re wearing a crop top, a belly chain can add some sparkle. Belts were a big trend last year: whether they’re large, embellished belts or thin chains, belts are great to loop through a baggy pair of cargo pants or a small skirt!

The Bigger the Boots, the Better

Platform boots and cowboy boots were popular footwear options last year. At the very least, they’re more dynamic than a simple pair of sneakers, but if you want to take your shoe game up a notch, you can try to color match with your outfit. You might want to start breaking in your Docs now… or at least stock up on BandAids!

Pops of Color

Musical festivals are always filled with bright colors and funky patterns. Bacchanal-goers paired bright pinks and magentas with neon green and white. Red and black was also a color combo that had heads turning — especially when complemented with silver jewelry. For a mellower look, you can pair green, turquoise, and blue with brown and tan.

Many students also donned psychedelic-type patterns that featured cool colors like purple and blue. Other, more delicate patterns, such as flowery patterns and paisley, were popular.

Bacchanal is the one day a year that you can dress big, bright, and bold, and no one will bat an eye. Feel free to experiment with clothes and accessories! Although this might not need to be said, the most important thing is that you’re comfortable! Whether you’re going to a party or dancing to JID’s music, you’re going to want clothes that you can move and groove in with ease!