The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

Midterms season is upon us, meaning stress, stress, and even more stress for the average college student. As digital natives, GenZers often turn to technology to relax, mindlessly scrolling through social media for hours to escape from our real-world problems. While social media could be great for a lot of things, like connecting with people, using these platforms for hours on end creates a repetitive and monotonous routine that is hard to break. Here are a few suggestions of unique and fun websites to use when you’re tired of scrolling, but want to wind down after a long day. Or for when you’re just straight up bored…

Patatap is described as a “portable animation and sound kit.” The website allows users to make sounds and animations that accompany them using their keyboard. Each letter produces a different sound, which all together creates a unique mixture of visuals and music. Patatap can be a useful source of entertainment during breaks in between studying. Typatone is another similar website where letters form melodies

Transport yourself to other decades using My Retro TV, a website dedicated to nostalgia. My Retro TV almost functions like a time portal, showcasing commercials, news clips, trailers and more from the 50s up to the 2000s. The website has a surprisingly large collection of materials from the past to pour over, especially when you’re stressed with the present.

Have a good ear for languages? Language Squad is a website where users can guess and identify languages from all around the world. The skill level ranges from beginner to advanced. The game can either be in audio format, where users can hear people speaking, or written text. For an extra challenge, play along with a friend and compare scores!

Buzzfeed’s infinite catalogue of online quizzes never ceases to amaze me. Playing deeply unserious quizzes is a great way to find out “what cake flavor you are” or “which random city you embody”—information you never thought you needed to know. The website’s quizzes range from lighthearted personality tests to tricky trivia questions on a plethora of topics.

Little Alchemy is a cozy game that lets users create worlds out of the four elements. Combining elements results in new materials and items — a slow yet comforting process to pass the time.

Self-care during midterms is crucial. Relying on slow moving games and activities is a great alternative to the often over-stimulating algorithm of social media platforms.