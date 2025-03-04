The Ultimate Self-Care Guide for Busy College Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Self-care is crucial because it keeps you balanced, happy, and healthy even when life becomes hectic. Stress and burnout is a huge issue within college. I know some of us may be working full-time and going to school, or have positions within our chapter here at Chico State. We are all so busy. Taking care of yourself can help you concentrate better in class, have more energy for social activities, and deal with difficulties with clarity when you’re in good physical and mental health. Self-care is essential, not selfish! To remain at your best, you must recharge yourself!

However, self-care may look different for everyone, for some taking care of yourself means eating healthily, taking breaks, sleeping, getting your nails done, the possibilities are endless. This article is here for you to get some ideas for activities that resonate with you to help you balance the crazy, busy college life.

Taking care of your social and emotional well being is such a priority. Making sure to connect with others at your busiest times is so important, making sure you are not isolating yourself. Make sure to maintain relationships with a quick text or even a snap. Plan fun breaks for you to look forward to as well as taking time to slow down. Also, our campus, Chico State, has a center in the BMU called “The Well” focused on student self-care. They have a variety of tools such as sensory spaces, sleeping pods, meditation, yoga, mental health counseling and so much more. They are a great place to treat yourself to some you-time to focus on your well being.

Academic self-care and planning are important because they help you stay organized, reduce stress, and make learning easier. When you plan out your schedule, set goals, and manage your time well, you can avoid last-minute cramming and the feeling of being overwhelmed. Taking breaks, getting enough sleep, and asking for help when needed also keeps your mind fresh and focused. Good academic self-care helps you be motivated, improve, and maintain your grades. When you take care of your studies in a balanced way, you feel more in control and confident in your success!

The six most helpful tricks to maintain healthy academic self-care:

1.) Plan Ahead – Use a planner or digital calendar to track deadlines and assignments.

2.) Time Management – Set a daily schedule but follow it, that is what is most important, following the guideline you have put for yourself.

3.) Set Realistic Goals – Focus on progress, not perfection. Do not put too much pressure on yourself.

4.) Ask for Help – I know sometimes it may be hard for someone to ask for help but it is totally okay to do so. Don’t hesitate to use office hours, tutoring, or study groups, they all are here to support you.

5.) Prioritize Sleep – A well-rested brain remembers information better. Make sure you set yourself up for success and get a good night’s rest.

6.) Minimize Distractions –Setting yourself in a quiet space or putting headphones on to eliminate noise around you is important to keep you locked in on the work you are doing.

Treating yourself is the best way to take care of yourself, and it’s crucial since it makes you feel happier, more rested, and less worried. You can give yourself a break from your hectic schedule by setting aside time for activities like a spa night, watching your favorite movie, or enjoying a delicious snack. Expressing your love and gratitude for yourself by doing things you enjoy will help you succeed in all aspects of your life. You will feel better, have more energy, and be more driven to complete your everyday tasks. Here are some ideas in which you can treat yourself!



1.) DIY Spa Night – Use a fun face mask, take a bath, do an everything shower, physically pampering your body will help you feel reset and take on the next day ahead.

2.) Treat Yourself – Grab one of your favroite snacks or try a new one, one of the best spos tio get some late night fro-yo is Jon and Bons here in Chico..

3.) Retail Therapy- I know we all love to shop so maybe buying a little something for yourself always gives you the motivation to keep going. It proves to yourself that hard work does pay off.

4.) Getting Lost in a Book – reading may help you escape from the craziness college brings. Being able to shut off your phone and lock into a great book helps you bring your mind to somewhere else and you may even find peace while reading.