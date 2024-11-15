Best Practices During Internship Recruitment Season 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

Fall is upon us, which means ten million assignments, midterms season, Halloweekend, Thanksgiving break plans, AND the search for internships. I know thinking about this additional yucky thing on your plate leads to further crippling anxiety and stress, but trust me, you’ve got this!

One thing to keep in mind is that your internship application cycle will depend on the industry and company you are interested in. Non-profit, arts, and media organizations open summer applications in early winter through spring, while more corporate roles at finance, accounting, tech, and legal firms start recruiting almost a year in advance. This means that corporate spring and summer internship applications have either already opened or will be opening up sooner rather than later.

Regardless of which internship cycle you’re getting ready for, there are many practices and strategies you can use at any stage in the application process to strengthen your chances of getting in.

Use Your LinkedIn Wisely

I know LinkedIn sounds like such a grandma platform, but it is so important during recruiting season! The best way to use your LinkedIn is to follow the recruiters and companies you are interested in interning for. Recruiters often post new internship opportunities, timelines, informational sessions, and tips, so make sure you are on top of your LinkedIn scrolling. It is important to note that recruiters receive tons of messages and connections during recruiting season. Therefore, the best tip is to connect with and reach out to alumni of your college. As soon as you follow a specific company, let’s say Microsoft, you will see a small headline under the name that says how many of your school alumni work there. You can click on that and start browsing through profiles that you can connect with.

While reaching out, make sure your profile is also up to date. Have a strong headline and a professional photo of yourself. Try to avoid cute selfies here (we know you’re all baddies), but you need something that shows you’re also a working baddie. Beyond Barnard is a prime resource here. You can sign up for appointments in Handshake with a Peer Advisor or a staff member and have them review your LinkedIn profile. You can also attend drop-in advising sessions on non-holiday Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Just drop by the second floor of Elliott Hall, and their advisors will be there to help.

Brush Up On Your Resume

Along with strengthening your LinkedIn, your resume is also a key tool in showcasing your skills and experiences, so make sure it’s clear, concise, and tailored to each position you apply for. Include your current contact information and provide a link to your LinkedIn at the top. Use important action verbs and proofread multiple times. You can also get an extra pair of eyes to review your resume through Beyond Barnard by making an appointment or attending advising sessions. I recommend you do this at least once before you start applying for any internship positions.

Practice Your Interview Skills

I know this is literally the worst part of the application process. You actually have to talk to recruiters with limited stuttering (nearly impossible). But zon’tttt worry, Beyond Barnard gotchu once again here! You can schedule mock interview sessions and practice until you feel fully confident. You can also do some practice on your own; search up some common interview questions and draft out responses that you can always adjust and reuse based on the internship. Using Chat GPT (responsibly) here can also help. You can ask it to generate some sample questions for you based on the specific job description you are applying for and practice further. You can also ask your bestie boo roommate to conduct a mock interview if you do not have time to go to Beyond Barnard. Remember that any recruiter in front of you has been through this same exact process so they understand. Fake it till you make it—act confident to feel confident and it will surely radiate!

Create a Spreadsheet

This is just for your own peace of mind and organizational purposes. Internship trackers are a great way to stay organized and stay on top of things while also navigating school work. You can use Google Sheets, Excel, or even Notion to plan out all of the internships you plan to apply to, the timeline and your progress based on each deadline, and whether you ultimately get in or not. Staying organized can make the whole process feel more manageable!

Do Your Research

Finally and most importantly, RESEARCH! Literally go on a stalking spree and look into the company you’re interested in, recruiters, and their values. Look into the company culture, recent projects, and any news about them. This will not only help you tailor your application but also prepare you to ask insightful questions during the interview. The more you know, the better you can show that you’re genuinely interested and a perfect fit for the role!

I know this all seems so overwhelming and it seems like the end of the world if you don’t land an internship. But remember, it’s all part of the process. Everyone’s journey is different, and not landing one internship doesn’t define your future success. But, you can take some of these steps to ensure you maximize your overall chances of getting one. I promise, that after these internships, you will be one step closer to becoming so rich that you can buy an overpriced iced latte every hour of the day and not think about your bank account once. So, it’s worth it in the end, isn’t it?