The Internship Application Cycle Explained

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

Confused about when to start applying for internships? Here’s a brief explanation of the Internship Application Cycle.

Application Cycle

There are multiple categories of internships that companies offer for undergraduates. Their timelines normally align with the standard U.S. college semester schedule. Generally, fall internships run from September to December, while spring internships run from late January (or early February) to April. Academic Year-Long Internships, on the other hand, can run for 12 months. Summer internships are usually 10-12 weeks, lasting from early June to August. Given the variety of internships available, there are different application timelines for each.

The application cycle for a particular internship depends on the industry and company. Many non-profit, arts, and media organizations tend to open summer applications in January through March — a few months before the start of the internship. Notably, major finance, banking, accounting, and tech companies start recruiting for interns a year in advance. Many of their programs target current sophomore students for future summer internships in their junior year. If you’re interested in Summer 2026 positions within these industries, you will most likely see postings in Spring 2025 — or even earlier. As a general rule of thumb — the more competitive a company is, the earlier their application cycle begins. Most companies open applications one to two seasons before the start date. The fall internship application cycle can start in the spring or early summer, while spring applications typically open in the early fall or early winter.

Below is an example of an application cycle timeline that I’ve followed, as a student currently interested in Marketing, Communications, and Public Relations.

May — August: Keep a lookout on Handshake and LinkedIn for early postings of fall internships. Revise and update your resume to reflect summer accomplishments.

September — November: Attend career fairs hosted by your college. Start looking for opportunities for the spring.

November/December — January: Keep a tab on competitive summer internships whose applications open early. Interview for spring internships.

January — February: Continue applying for summer internships. Ideally, start interviewing for summer internships that recruit early.

February — April: Continue applying and interviewing for summer roles. Smaller companies often open summer applications during this period. Keep a lookout for second round interviews and offers.

Hot Tips

Don’t Wait!

The early bird gets the worm. Don’t wait to submit an application for an internship — even if it was just posted. College internships are notoriously competitive and postings for high profile companies sometimes close early due to thousands of applications.

Follow recruiters on LinkedIn

Recruiters often post timelines for the application process, hold informational sessions, and share tips on how to stand out as an applicant. Search for your dream company and add the keywords “Talent Recruiter” or “Early Career” in the People search bar to find the best people to connect with. Most recruiters face inboxes that are flooded with questions from students. One of the best ways to make a tangible connection is to network with recruiters who happen to be alums.

Create a spreadsheet

Internship trackers are the best way to stay organized during the searching process. Looking for internships can become overwhelming whilst balancing classes, work, and social life. To mitigate the stress that students inevitably face, try keeping important information, such as deadlines, in one place. Notion is a great resource and alternative to Sheets or Excel. It features templates that students can readily personalize.

It is important to remember that application cycles differ greatly among companies with varying sizes and capacities. Make sure to do research on specific companies to understand when their applications open. If you’re worried about being behind, remember that smaller firms typically recruit much later than big and prominent companies, who speed-rush the process. Though internships are an important part of the college journey, don’t worry if you were unable to secure one for the summer. This could also be a great time for working on personal projects, trying online externships, volunteering, or learning a fun, new skill.

Good luck!