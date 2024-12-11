This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

Located right in the town of Hamilton, NY, The Zen Den is a cozy pilates and yoga studio offering weekly group classes as well as private sessions. Adorned with warm fairy lights, the calming space is equipped with reformer machines that set the stage for an energizing yet peaceful workout.

What Is Pilates, Anyway?

Pilates is a low-impact exercise designed to strengthen muscles, improve posture, and enhance flexibility. Don’t be fooled by the seemingly small movements—they’re deceptively challenging when done right and repeated.

Things to Know Before Your First Class:

Bring Grip Socks

Grip socks help prevent slipping and ensure proper form during exercises. Don’t own a pair? No worries—grip socks are available for purchase at the studio, and they also offer grip mats that can go directly under your feet for added traction.

Choose the Right Class Level

The Zen Den offers Level 1 and Level 1.5 Reformer Pilates classes. Beginners should start with Level 1 to get comfortable with the movements and the machine before leveling up. The studio also offers a 4-week Beginner’s Pilates series several times a year, which is a great option before diving into a Level 1 class.

Booking Classes in Advance

With only six spots per class, sessions fill up fast, so sign up online to secure your spot. The perk of these small classes? Individualized attention and feedback from the instructor to help you perfect your form.

Arrive a Few Minutes Early

First-timers should arrive 5–10 minutes early to get oriented with the reformer machine. It’s also a great opportunity to chat with the instructor and ask any questions.

Hydrate and Dress Comfortably

Bring a water bottle and wear fitted, stretchy clothing that won’t get in the way during exercises or get caught in the machine. You’ll feel more at ease and be able to move freely.

Why I Love The Zen Den

I always leave class feeling refreshed, stronger, and in a better mood. The atmosphere is uplifting, and the owner/instructor, Kriss Young, is incredibly kind, patient, and helpful—especially if you’re a beginner. It’s such a fun and rewarding experience, and I’d recommend it to anyone looking for a workout that’s as enjoyable as it is effective!