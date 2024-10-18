Midterm Survival Guide: Self-Care Tips for the Colgate Girl from a Colgate Girl

The leaves are changing, the air is cooler, and midterms are in full swing. Whether your exams are heating up this week or hanging over your head post-family weekend, everyone could use some self-care at this point in the semester. From one overwhelmed student to another, here are some tips to keep you focused, refreshed, and relaxed.
- Turn Study Time into Self-Care
One of the best ways to convince yourself to sit down and study is by transforming study time into a mini self-care ritual. Instead of dreading the hours spent with your textbooks, make it something you can look forward to. Here’s how:
- Set the Mood: Throw on your favorite cozy sweats and put on a calming fall playlist. When your environment feels peaceful, it’s easier to get in the zone.
- Chobani Rewards: Treat yourself to a chai or latte from Chobani before hitting the books. Associating study time with a small indulgence makes the task seem less daunting.
- Face Mask & Focus: Pamper yourself with a soothing face mask while studying —it’s a great way to refresh your skin and your mindset. The study grind feels less like a chore when paired with something relaxing.
Reframing your study time as a moment to focus on your well-being, while being productive, shifts the whole experience. You’ll feel less like you’re trudging through endless hours of work and more like you’re spending valuable time on yourself.
- Take Brain Breaks that Matter
We all know the struggle of sitting in Case Library for hours, half-studying and half-scrolling through TikTok. It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking you’re working when you’re not being productive. The solution? Purposeful brain breaks.
Instead of letting social media drain your mental energy, plan intentional breaks that refresh your mind and body:
- Get Moving: Stand up, stretch, or take a walk outside. Movement re-energizes your brain and helps break the mental fog that long study sessions can create.
- Breathe in the Outdoors: Colgate’s beautiful campus is perfect for a quick outdoor escape. Spending even 10-15 minutes outside—whether it’s a walk around the cross-country trails or sitting in the quad—boosts your mood, increases productivity, and improves focus.
- Mini Meditations: A 5-minute mindfulness or meditation session between study blocks can do wonders for resetting your focus and easing stress. Apps like Headspace or Calm have short, guided sessions that fit right into your study schedule.
Taking these mini-breaks will help you return to your work feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the next task.
- Nourish Your Body & Mind
Your brain works best when your body is fueled and hydrated. Midterms often come with stress-induced snacking, but be mindful of what you’re consuming:
- Snack Smart: Keep a stash of snacks like nuts, fruit, or granola bars. These will give you a steady flow of energy rather than a sugar rush followed by a crash.
- Stay Hydrated: Keep a water bottle handy, especially during long study sessions. Hydration is key to maintaining focus and keeping headaches at bay. Add a slice of lemon or cucumber for a refreshing twist.
- Don’t Skip Meals: It can be tempting to skip meals when you’re cramming, but your brain needs fuel. Try to eat balanced meals to keep your energy up.
- Organize Your Time & Space
Clutter—both physical and mental—can make studying feel overwhelming. Before diving into a study session, take a few minutes to clear your desk and organize your to-do list.
- Declutter Your Space: A clean, organized space helps reduce stress and improve focus. Just tidying up your desk can make a huge difference in how productive you feel.
- Plan it Out: Break your study material into manageable chunks. Use planners or apps to prioritize your tasks so you don’t feel overwhelmed by everything at once. Tackling one thing at a time makes it easier to stay focused and motivated.
- Reward Yourself
Finally, don’t forget to celebrate your hard work! After a tough study session or completing an exam, take time to treat yourself:
- Small Rewards: Whether it’s binge-watching your favorite show, grabbing takeout, or giving yourself a mini spa night, rewarding yourself for your efforts helps keep motivation high.
- Celebrate Milestones: Completed a huge chunk of reading? Finished a big paper? Celebrate each small win—it’ll give you the energy to keep going.
Remember, midterms are temporary, but your mental and physical well-being are essential. Taking care of yourself is just as important as doing well on your exams, so don’t neglect self-care in the process. You’ve got this, Colgate girl—finish strong!