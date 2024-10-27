The Power of Making Your Bed in the Morning

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all live chaotic college lives. Between classes, sports, clubs, and work, it often feels as though there’s no time for little things—like making the bed. We’ve all left our beds a crumpled mess, thinking, “Why bother? I’m just going to crawl back in later.” But what if I told you that spending just two minutes making your bed in the morning could set the tone for a more productive day?

Before the start of the semester, my parents forwarded me an article published by CBS: “Completing this task first thing in the morning takes seconds—and it can make you more productive all day.” They hoped to encourage me to start my semester on the right foot by not only prioritizing my own space, but also initiating a pattern of task completion throughout the day. Like most students, when my schedule gets busier, I tend to disregard the little things in my daily routine, as I feel I have too many other tasks to complete. However, after reading this article, I started to see how small acts of self-care can lead to more meaningful, productive days.

Curious to learn more, I dug deeper and found Admiral William McRaven’s famous University of Texas commencement speech. In his speech, he highlights the power of making your bed and how it can shape your day. His message was so well-received that it led to the creation of his book, Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life…And Maybe the World. McRaven reflects on his Navy experience—basic training instilled in him valuable lessons on how small actions can improve both you and the world around you. In the military, making the bed is a critical task, and cadets are trained to do it perfectly. This simple act fosters a sense of pride and motivates individuals to tackle more tasks throughout the day. McRaven emphasizes that starting with a small accomplishment sets the tone for success broadly, as completing small tasks builds momentum for achieving larger goals.

The mundane task of making the bed can ignite a powerful sense of self-accomplishment. Starting the day by completing even a small task creates a feeling of productivity and motivates you to keep ticking things off your list. At a demanding institution, where our days are filled with academics, sports, clubs, and work, sticking to a routine can seem daunting—even impossible. But establishing a routine is key to maintaining balance and supporting mental health. In fact, routines have been shown to reduce stress, improve sleep, and boost overall well-being. So, where do you begin? Start with making your bed!

Making your bed isn’t just about tidying up your room. It’s an act of self-care and a simple way to start the day feeling in control. It creates a sense of order in your physical, mental, and emotional space, allowing you to take on the unpredictable challenges of the day with a clearer mind.

On days when everything seems out of our control and life feels overwhelming, making your bed is one small thing you can control. So, instead of grabbing your phone in the morning to scroll through social media or search for self-care hacks on TikTok, try this: make your bed. It’s a small step that could transform your entire day!