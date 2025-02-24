Spring Semester Tips For Freshman: A Survival Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The start of the spring semester is an exciting, but daunting, time for a lot of people. New classes, new schedules, unpredictable weather—cue the mid-semester existential crisis in March.

As a junior, I’d like to think I’ve learned a thing or two about navigating the chaos of starting a new semester. So, to the freshmen feeling overwhelmed or even underwhelmed by this fresh start, here’s my best advice—hopefully, your spring semester goes swimmingly!



Spring Semester Survival Tips:

IT MIGHT BE EASY NOW, BUT COME MARCH, YOUR WORKLOAD WILL EXPLODE.

This is true of the fall, too, but I definitely need a reminder sometimes. It’s possible you don’t have a lot of work right now, and that’s great! Taking time to relax and settle into the groove of things is important. Enjoy this brief honeymoon period. But let me warn you—come March, the workload will hit like a freight train. Prepare yourself. Get ahead on work where you can—when you can (hint: when is now).



KEEP YOURSELF BUSY.

I don’t just mean keeping yourself occupied with academic work. I mean social activities, hobbies, etc. Find a hobby, join a club, or just set aside time to do something you love.

I find that, like everyone, I occasionally yearn for the brain rot of doing absolutely nothing—and that’s totally normal. DO schedule time to do absolutely nothing, but try to stay engaged most of the time. Whenever I let myself do nothing for too long, I end up becoming lethargic and unmotivated. Even when I feel like I don’t want to do anything, I have learned that I need to because it prevents me from getting depressed. It’s always less intolerable to be busy than I anticipate it will be.

(That being said, don’t over-schedule yourself and burn out!)

I BEG YOU: PLEASE CHILL OUT.

This might be the most important thing I say here. Every college student ever needs to hear this.

It’s not the end of the world if an assignment or something doesn’t turn out 100% the way you want it to. You’re what, twenty-ish? You have so much life ahead of you. Our cave-dwelling ancestors did not work their butts off to improve human living circumstances for you to have a spiral into a breakdown over a letter written in red pen. Take a breath, learn from your mistakes, and move on.

You’re not a failure. You’re not doomed. You’re learning. You can do this. Don’t waste your existence fretting over academics; let yourself relax and have fun sometimes. College is important, but it’s not the only thing that defines you.

These are my three biggest tips for freshmen this spring, based on my experiences over the past two and a half years. Hopefully, they’re helpful—no matter what year you are. If you take only one thing from this guide, let it be this: relax. I know that’s easier said than done, but seriously—enjoy this time. You’ve got this.

(P.S. Since we’re in Maine, also consider a sunlight lamp – they do wonders for the seasonal depression!)