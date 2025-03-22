The Floral Language: The Secret Symbolism Behind Flowers

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Spring comes and melts away winter’s frost, plants return to life and buds blossom again. Whether it’s after a show, Valentine’s Day, or for the loss of a loved one, these flowers are pervasive in our society. Observant people know that specific flowers are given for specific events, but there’s more than what meets the eye about flowers.

A Little Flower History

Flowers have been gifts for centuries, dating back to Ancient Greece. Flowers were seen in their plays and artwork, often as symbols of important relationships or storytelling props.

In the Middle Ages, Europeans continued gifting flowers and brought this tradition throughout their colonization efforts. During the Victorian Era, flowers were given as displays of differing emotions. Today, we still gift flowers, and the meaning behind many of these beautiful pieces of nature remains the same.

A brief overview of some common Flower Meanings

Roses Photo by picjumbo.com from Pexels Roses are arguably one of the most iconic flowers in history. These famous blossoms are most associated with love, sensuality, and beauty- but interestingly enough, the color of the roses completely changes the meaning. Red roses symbolize passion and romance, revealing deep affection and desire from the gifter Yellow roses are widely seen as symbols of friendship, joy, positivity, and happiness. White roses are symbols of purity, innocence, and new beginnings. There’s a reason why they are common at weddings! Black roses also represent new beginnings- but are more sinister, meaning death, mystery, and endings are connected with these black petals. Pink roses are symbols of admiration, gratitude, joy, and grace. They can also be used to signify both strong friendship or love between family members. Lavender Photo by cottonbro from Pexels These flowers represent purity, silence, serenity, and peace- they are flowers that are meant to bring forth tranquility, protecting possessors of lavender from bad energy. They are often used in witchcraft for this very reason! Sunflower Derek Thomson/Unsplash Sunflowers are a representation of the sun, being warm, happy, positive flowers that symbolize adoration and positivity. They are sturdy flowers, showcasing an unstoppable positivity that radiates to the receiver of these flowers. Daisy Via S. Hermann & F. Richter on Pixabay These cute flowers are a representation of purity and innocence, similar to white roses. They also are associated with childbirth and new beginnings, so it’s common to see them gifted to a new or expecting mother Chrysanthemum Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon Chrysanthemums are representative of optimism, joy, and longevity. Chrysanthemum tea is meant to extend your lifespan/bring good health in some cultures! Similar to roses, however, their meaning can often change depending on the color. For example, white Chrysanthemum flowers are often used to represent death/new beginnings, and used to surround photos of the deceased during death ceremonies. Orchid Dimitri Houtteman on Unsplasj Orchids embody refinement, associated with charm, thoughtfulness, beauty, and fertility. These flowers additionally come in many colors, each with additional meaning stacked upon the already elegant meaning of Orchids. Hydrangea These flowers have many different meanings! Whether it’s luck or heartfelt affection, hydrangeas are a good flower for most occasions. Although the flower itself has many meanings, meanings from special colors of hydrangea are similar between cultures. For example, blue hydrangeas symbolize gratitude and apologies. White hydrangeas are interesting, taking on contrasting meanings, arrogance & vanity as well as purity & grace. Pink hydrangeas symbolize honesty and sincerity. Purple hydrangeas are symbols of deep understanding and royalty. The colors of these flowers change depending on the acidity levels of the soil, so if you’re growing your flowers, don’t forget to pay attention to that! Tulip Alisa Anton Tulips represent perfection, hope, healing, as well as passionate love. These flowers are often associated with renewal and rebirth. Their meaning comes from Persia, where an old legend of two lost lovers who died due to outside interference and deception. Although the two of them passed away, Tulips grew where they were, symbolizing their eternal love. Poppy Pexels When people think of Poppies: sacrifice and death. They are heavily associated with World War 1- a poem, named “In Flanders Fields” by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae details the red poppies growing among the graves of fallen soldiers. People wear them today on their clothing as a way to honor those who served and passed during wars. Baby’s Breath Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexel These tiny flowers are often associated with the purity of one’s heart and soul. Often combined with roses, they also represent everlasting love and devotion, a show of steady affection. Their connection with new beginnings and sincerity result in them being used as a gentle reminder of the care and love in one’s relationship. Lily Anita Jankovic Lilies, just like the numerous varieties of Lilies, have numerous meanings as well. The most common meanings for these flowers are associated with transience, or how some things only last for a short period. These flowers often are given as signs of love, innocence, fertility, and rebirth. Daffodil Similar to other flowers on this list, daffodils represent new beginnings. These flowers are one of the first flowers to actually bloom when winter ends, helping showcase their symbolism of rebirth. Daffodils are also sometimes symbols of good luck and hope, joyfully growing and leading the way before other flowers sprout from the earth. Be warned, though- giving a single daffodil is sometimes seen as bad luck! Hibiscus Photo by Jeremy Bishop from Pexels These flowers are delicate, blooming for a singular day. This is why the meaning of a hibiscus is transient beauty. Giving these flowers shows the important of taking everything day by day. It’s important to cherish every moment we have, and these delicate flowers are reminders of being present and savoring our surroundings. Iris Irises embody wisdom. Iris was the Greek goddess of the rainbow, a messenger for the gods. Her role as this connects the Iris flower with communication, a symbol of deep sentiment and courage. Its divine history often results in faith and hope being associated with these flowers, serving as a representation of trust in a higher power and hope for better days. Lotus Lotus are flowers that grow from dark, muddy water. They are often the only piece of white or pink in an otherwise sea of brown, and that plays a lot into their symbolism. These stainless flowers act as symbols of rebirth, strength, and purity. They are positive symbols of hope and resilience, showing how beautiful things can appear anywhere.

Using Flower Language in Your Life

The most relevant and easy-to-think-of example of using flowers is for gifts, but thinking about the symbolism of these plants can elevate a gift immensely. Alongside any floral gift, explaining the symbolism of a flower to someone can help them understand and appreciate your gift. You can demonstrate more complex emotions and feelings as well by gifting multiple flowers, the meanings behind them coming together to become far more nuanced than before. Both writing it and saying it to people work, but I prefer writing since they’re able to keep the paper and look back upon it if they choose.

Of course, this takes more work. Simply picking random flowers to give won’t cut it, but it’s often well worth the added effort. Your beloved flower recipients will appreciate the added touch of sentimentality and care.

I wish you the best,

Joey.