This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CNU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know this is a highly unpopular opinion, but I actually really enjoy it when it starts getting colder and darker. I didn’t always use to feel this way, and I can definitely understand why the early sunsets and chilly weather can be difficult. So in this article, I’ll share things I do that make this time of year feel more cozy and cheerful in case they help anyone else find a silver lining in the changing seasons.

Adjust your schedule to the sun

Full disclaimer: This might not be possible for everyone due to personal schedules or preferences.

I have found that it leads me to be much happier when I wake up and go to bed earlier. Waking up between 4 and 6 am allows me not only to have a calm and slow start to my day, but also allows me to see the sun rise and not miss a moment of the limited sunlight. I also know from past experiences that staying up late into the night when it’s been dark since 5 pm has led to feelings of loneliness and stress. It’s helped me a lot to go to bed a little earlier so my day ends only a few hours after the sun goes down, and I don’t feel overwhelmed by the night seeming to last forever.

What to do with a slow morning

The early morning is probably my favorite part of the day because it is just a time to be calm and focused before the chaos of the day has begun. I always start by turning on my candle warmer and any other small, warm-toned lamps that help set the atmosphere. To add to this, I like to go on YouTube on my TV and play either a seasonal playlist (My favorite channel for this is Lepreezy), an old, low-stimulation cartoon (Moomin Valley), or a calm gaming atmosphere (Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing). Reading a book can also be a great way to have a relaxing start before class. Morning time is often some of the most productive hours of my day, as I am usually able to knock out a few assignments before my brain gets clouded with my other daily responsibilities.

I also spend this time enjoying a cup of coffee or matcha to help give me energy for the day, and with extra time in the morning, I get the chance to make myself an actual breakfast or make my coffee a little fancier with homemade syrup or cold foam. Even though these things sound small, being able to enjoy the morning can help reduce the stress of having to wake up, get ready, and rush out the door.

Use the cold as an excuse to get warm

The summer sun can be quite nice, but it doesn’t exactly give you a reason to wear your fuzzy socks or make your favorite hot soup. This chilly weather serves as the perfect inspiration for getting under a heavy blanket with some hot chocolate and enjoying some comfortable downtime. Next time you feel disheartened by the chill air, use it as your motivation to take a hot shower, put on your warmest PJs, eat some comfort food, and wrap yourself in a blanket. These habits have helped me love and celebrate the incoming cold weather.

Pick up a new hobby

One of the hardest parts of approaching winter for many people is feeling trapped inside due to the weather and limited daylight. That’s why now is the perfect time to start developing new hobbies or revisiting old ones. Take this time, as we head into winter, to figure out ways you can spend your time indoors that make you feel productive and make being home exciting. Start a new video game or finally teach yourself how to crochet. You can get your friends involved and host a fun craft night to share your hobbies and explore different ones.

Reach Out

Finally, if the changing weather is bumming you out, don’t let it stop you from socializing. If you’re feeling this way, someone else probably is too, so try to stay in touch and find reasons to get together this winter.