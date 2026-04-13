This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Isabella Taylor

We all know that taking a break is important for your work, but how important is it really? What sort of statistical evidence supports the importance of taking a break? I’ve taken many breaks and seen the positive effects on my work and my mental health. I’ve also compiled a bit of research and information to support the effectiveness.

According to a study done by the American Psychological Association in 2019, “they found that when tests were given right after a 20- to 30-minute break, scores improved to a degree equivalent to 19 extra days of school. The effects were largest for low-performing students (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Vol. 113, No. 10, 2016).”

This means that students who were given a 20 to 30-minute break before taking some sort of test scored much higher than students who did not. Therefore, a break before a test, or just some sort of mental rest before you undergo a large assignment, can really make an impact on how well you do on it.

Further, we all know that cramming doesn’t help anything and that studying over a period of time is much better than shoving it all in at the last second. If you study over a long period of time, then you’ll have a chance to take a break right before your exam, to clear your head.

Taking a break is also beneficial to your mental health in the long run. According to Emily Boynton from UW Medicine in 2022:

“‘What we’re learning is some of the same consolidation activities that happen in our brains when we’re asleep also occur when we rest,’ says Samantha Artherholt, a psychologist and clinical associate professor in the UW School of Medicine Department of Rehabilitation.

Allowing yourself downtime with minimal stimuli helps replenish your brain’s capacity for attention, focus and creativity, and it allows you to process new information you’ve learned and tie it to other ideas, she explains.”

Therefore, taking breaks is not only beneficial to your studies and performance, but it also helps maintain good mental health. You should definitely think about taking more breaks and inculcating them into your daily life, especially as a student!