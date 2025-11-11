Winter’s Coming: Here’s Some Songs to Help with the Transition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As always, fall has come and gone in the blink of an eye. The leaves start to change, the air gets crisp, and then bam: it’s winter. For some of us, the snowfall means the start of a perfect time of year. Holiday joy, cozy nights in, and quality time spent with loved ones. For others, it means… well, for lack of a better term, impending doom: dry skin, being cold all the time, and seasonal depression.

How Music Can Help

While the transition between seasons is not always easy, there is always something that can help. For me — and for many others — we cope with music. Whether you’re a lover or a hater of this time of year, there is a song out there that perfectly matches your autumn-into-winter vibe. Here are just a few for you to consider adding to your playlist, whether you’re into a more folksy style or looking for something to reflect your sadness.

To Keep the Good Vibes Rolling:

Glory of the Snow – Clairo

The Whole of the Moon – The Waterboys

Sweet Disposition – The Temper Trap

Love to Keep Me Warm – Laufey, dodie

All These Things That I’ve Done – The Killers

For those who want to keep their spirits high and look forward to this time of year, these songs are essential. “The Whole of the Moon” and “All These Things That I’ve Done” use a fun beat and relatable lyrics, sure to put any listener in an upbeat mood. Or, for those who are looking for more season-specific vibes, “Glory of the Snow” and “Love to Keep Me Warm” give subtle winter energy.

To Sit in Your Sadness:

Soccer Practice – Lizzie McAlpine

Claw Machine – Sloppy Jane, Phoebe Bridgers

That You Are – Hozier, Bedouine

evermore (feat. Bon Iver) – Taylor Swift, Bon Iver

The Parting Glass – boygenius, Ye Vagabonds

Like I said earlier, I love to cope with my sadness by listening to even sadder music. Is it productive? No. But is it enjoyable nonetheless? Yes! Songs like “Claw Machine” and “evermore” are the perfect devastating songs to really drive home your winter despair. “The Parting Glass,” a cover of a traditional folk song dating back to the 1700s, provides the best heartfelt yet painful experience for this time of year.

To Embrace the Folksy Fall Vibes:

Rivers and Roads – The Head and The Heart

White Winter Hymnal – Fleet Foxes

Snowshoes – Caamp

January Wedding – The Avett Brothers

Montezuma – Fleet Foxes

Nothing says autumn to me like folk music. The melodic guitar and profound lyrics always remind me of the crisp autumn breeze and the early signs of winter. Songs like “Rivers and Roads” and “Montezuma” embrace the changing of the times, a theme associated with the falling of the leaves. In contrast, the three other songs focus on the sweet and tender feelings that come with the winter season.

To Enjoy the Nostalgia of Years Past:

Dust in the Wind – Kansas

Iris – The Goo Goo Dolls

Vienna – Billy Joel

I Will Follow You into the Dark – Death Cab for Cutie

There She Goes – The La’s

Who doesn’t love a good throwback? For me, November always makes me think of early morning rides to school, listening to my dad’s alternative playlist. These songs, especially “Iris” and “There She Goes,” perfectly encapsulate that vibe. For those looking for a more low-key, melancholy feel, “I Will Follow You into the Dark” screams 5 p.m. sunsets and icy mornings.

To Ease into the Christmas Spirit:

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Phoebe Bridgers

Silent Night – Sydney Rose

Christmas Wrapping – The Waitresses

Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call

Christmas TV – Slow Club

I know November just started, but I can’t help but want to start listening to my Christmas playlist (sorry Thanksgiving — I swear I haven’t forgotten about you!). These songs offer a more subtle Christmas vibe, while still putting you in the holiday spirit. “Christmas Wrapping” and “Christmas TV,” however, are a bit less toned down in their Christmas themes, but who cares? It’s close enough to December!

Finding the Perfect SONGS for You

Ultimately, the perfect music for your autumn-to-winter transition is whatever you see fit — these are just a few ideas to help make creating your next playlist a little bit easier. Maybe a more soulful vibe speaks to you, like Daniel Caesar, or perhaps a more classic vibe, like The Strokes. Or if you are like me and listen to Phoebe Bridgers in every season… As long as your music makes you happy, then it’s perfect!

To listen to any of the songs mentioned, you can access a playlist featuring all 25 here.