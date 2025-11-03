Son of Spergy: Daniel Caesar’s Most Vulnerable Work Yet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, October 24th was a big day… Daniel Caesar dropped his fourth studio album, Son of Spergy. I spent all month anticipating it; his voice is that of an angel, his lyrics are unmatched, and his blend of R&B and soul is simply chef’s kiss.

The anticipation was well worth it. This album is raw, vulnerable, and euphoric. Listening for the first time felt like reading Caesar’s personal diary. This kind of introspective music – filled with gut-wrenching lyrics and insane vocals – is exactly why I love Daniel Caesar and always will.

With features from Sampha, Bon Iver, Yebba, and Blood Orange, the album takes listeners on an emotional rollercoaster. It’s inspired by the reconciliation of Caesar’s parents, as “Spergy” was the nickname given to his father. Touches of gospel music and biblical imagery emphasize the deeply personal nature of the project.

I’ve had the album on repeat since it came out, and I’m not sure when I’ll stop. Here are a few of my favorite tracks:

“Rain Down” (feat. Sampha)

The album starts off strong with this track. From captivating piano melodies and heavenly vocals to an audio clip of Caesar’s family laughing, this song has it all. It’s the perfect opener for such an emotional album.

“Call on Me”

As one of the album’s three singles, “Call on Me” has been in my daily rotation for a while now. The lyrics are tender and endearing, and the guitar gives it a catchy, uplifting energy. Whenever this track comes on, you can bet I’m singing proudly.

“Baby Blue” (feat. Norwill Simmonds)

We quickly return to a more melancholy feeling—but in the best way. “Baby Blue” is euphoric and intriguing, with unexpected tempo shifts and even vocals from Spergy himself.

“Moon” (feat. Bon Iver)

Another standout single, “Moon” feels like three songs wrapped into one. At five minutes long, it’s soothing yet emotionally heavy. If I had to describe it in one word, it would be soothing—but with lyrics that might just wreck you.

“Sign of the Times”

The perfect example of Caesar’s ability to blend R&B and soul, “Sign of the Times” is my personal favorite from the album. His vocals and lyrics shine equally bright, creating a song that’s both immersive and emotionally stirring.

I could go on forever about this album. Son of Spergy is introspective, messy, beautiful, and deeply human. Its themes of forgiveness, spirituality, love, and loss showcase Caesar’s vulnerability and brilliance. I urge you to give this album a listen—but be prepared for an emotional ride.