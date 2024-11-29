Why ‘Evermore’ is the Perfect Fall Album

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are searching for the perfect fall album to listen to on your walk to class or while snuggled in bed with a book, look no further.

While endless albums match this fall aesthetic, “Evermore” by Taylor Swift is my current favorite. It has the perfect combination of beautiful instrumentals and sweet lyrics.

Not only does the album have some pretty hard-hitting themes and storytelling, but it is also an easy track to put on while doing work or reading.

Most of the songs are piano ballads, accompanied by a few country-esque acoustic tracks as well. These instrumentals create the tone and vibe of the album, which I would describe as cozy. I always imagine myself as if I was gathered in front of a fireplace, telling and listening to stories.

The album starts with “willow,” a beautiful song with gorgeous string pluckings and a whimsical sound.

The sound is reminiscent of an enchanted forest and is the perfect way to open the album. The lyrics match this, with the repeating hook being “life was a willow and it bent right to your wind.” I specifically enjoy the song mentioning elements of nature and words describing it, which is a beautiful way to correlate love and nature.

Another standout track of this album is “champagne problems”.

Although it is a simple piano ballad, Swift uses her best writing skills to compose the lyrics, illustrating a tragic love story. The song tells the detailed story of a woman who cannot follow through with her marriage due to possible mental health issues or anxiety.

A few lines that stood out to me were ” ‘She would’ve made such a lovely bride, what a shame she’s f**ked in the head,’ they said. But you’ll find the real thing instead.”

“‘tis the damn season” is another one of my favorite tracks, which is reminiscent of a sad Christmas song.

In this ballad, Swift talks about reconnecting with an old flame while at home for the holidays, something many people can relate to, especially college students. It has more of a wintery vibe than some of the earlier songs, but nonetheless, it is perfect when driving around your hometown during break.

“no body, no crime” changes up the tone from the first couple of piano ballads to the use of guitar and a bit of a country twang.

This song is another fictional story about a woman who kills her best friend’s cheating husband, which the listener can figure out from the line “I wasn’t letting up until the day he died.”

Overall, what makes this album stand out among the rest is Swift’s use of storytelling and incredible lyricism to make songs about fictional matters that are completely unrelated to her life. Even though the songs are not personal, the music and way it is told make it feel intimate and cozy–which is perfect for fall.

So, next time you are heading to your favorite café, or going on a scenic drive around your hometown, put on this album and immerse yourself in its musical intricacies and meaningful lyrics.