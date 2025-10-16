Wellness in Minutes: Five Top Tier Apps

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College life can be very overwhelming with classes, work, and social commitments constantly pulling you in different directions. But, taking a few minutes a day to check in with your mental health can make a huge difference. Here are five wellness apps, including several free options, to help you manage stress, recharge, and take better care of your mental health!

1) Calm

Starting strong with a household name in wellness apps, Calm focuses on reducing anxiety and improving sleep quality through guided meditations and soothing audios. It is a subscription-based app. The annual cost of a premium plan is $79.99. If you need a small break from your busy day, or something to stop your racing mind at night, Calm might be perfect for you!

2) Mindshift

MindShift is a free wellness option! It uses evidence-based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) techniques to help users better understand and manage their anxiety, panic, and stress. It features relaxation exercises, journaling tools, and guided practices. There are educational articles as well as calming exercises tailored to different types of conditions. One of its strengths is providing symptom-specific support. It includes lists of mental and physical signs of anxiety to help you identify what you’re experiencing and how to cope effectively.

3) Therapy Assistance Online (TAO)

This wellness app is free and offered through the University of Cincinnati; all you need to do is sign up with your UC email. TAO is an interactive, self-help platform that offers short guided mental wellness modules covering everything from depression and anxiety to sleep and relationships. The app provides science-based tools and exercises you can do at your own pace, whenever you need extra support.

4) Reach Out UC

Reach Out UC is free and specifically created for the UC community. It is a suicide prevention and mental health support app. It connects students, faculty, and staff with emergency resources, crisis hotline numbers, and information about both on-campus and community wellness resources. It also includes guidance on how to help a friend in a crisis, making it an essential tool for looking out for yourself and others.

5) Headspace

Headspace is a subscription-based app with a monthly cost of $12.99. It offers meditation, mindfulness, and online therapy. It’s known for its user-friendly services and gentle approach to mental wellness. Through guided sessions, sleep stories, and mental fitness coaching, it helps users develop everyday skills to care for their minds. You can even access licensed therapists, mental health coaches, and an AI support tool called Ebb. Headspace also features content tailored for families and kids, making it a great all-around wellness app.

These wellness apps make it easier to pause, reset, and build habits that support your well-being. Whether you’re dealing with stress, anxiety, trouble sleeping, or just feeling overwhelmed, these tools are a step in the right direction.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, reach out.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (24/7): Call or text 988