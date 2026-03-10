Love, Lust, and Chaos: Was “Wuthering Heights” a Flop or a Hit? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When a new adaptation of a novel is announced to become a movie, expectations skyrocket immediately. People compare the casting, story, and overall vibes of the book to what the movie could be like. This was definitely done with “Wuthering Heights”, which was just released as a bold and extremely controversial film adaptation. The film came out on February 13th, 2026, directed by Emerald Fennell, and starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. Film critics and audiences all agreed on one thing: the film is anything but boring, but whether it is a cinematic hit or a drastic flop varies.

From the Critics

Based on Rotten Tomatoes reviews, “Wuthering Heights” sits somewhere in the middle. The rating on the tomatometer was 58%, not great, but not terrible. These film critics have been very divided, though. Some reviewers are loving the film’s visual style and reinterpretation of the classic romance, saying its shots and costumes are incredible, making it a pretty movie to watch on screen. Others explain that even with the beautiful visuals, the film lacks the depth of narrative and themes that made the original novel so famous.

What makes this movie so controversial is exactly what makes it so interesting. Director Emerald Fennel was not trying to make a classic period romance film. Instead, she focused on the lust, chaos, and dark romance that fill the book. While she focuses on that, though, the deeper themes of class, race, and identity fall through the cracks. This is where the controversy begins. Many people had a problem with Jacob Elordi starring as Heathcliff because in the original novel by Emily Brontë, Heathcliff is supposed to be a person of color. Not only that, but with the movie focusing on just being very sensual and emotionally intense, it debates whether the story is sticking to the real plot of the book or being recreated to fit what the director feels people want to see, being more surface-level.

Audiences Perpective

Audience members are enjoying the film more than the critics. The popocornmeter score, which is ratings from the audience, is 76%, being quite high. It also performed well at the box office opening weekend, being the number one movie in North America and making $83 million globally. Whether the audience liked the movie or not is different, but people were intrigued, which made them want to go and see this film.

Many viewers loved the visuals and the love story trope. Looking through most of the reviews, I noticed that cinematography is what drew people in and made them like the film. Performance from the actors was praised as well. Many people who gave the film a good rating mentioned how Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi acted incredibly. The only reason people ultimately did not enjoy the film was that it did not follow the book very much at all. The director’s goal to make the film emotionally dramatic made people want to stay, and really made people enjoy the film, drawing them in as they sat in the theater watching it.

Netflix/See-Saw

My Thoughts

So, was “Wuthering Heights” a flop or a hit? Well, I personally think the answer is both. While the movie did not follow many themes or parts of the book, the drama and dark romance can make up for it. It’s all about what the viewer wants to watch. If they want to watch an adaptation of this novel, wanting it to hit all the important parts of the narrative from the novel, then this movie will not be for them. If a person wants to watch it for the slow, intense romance between main characters Cathy and Heathcliff, then this is for them. Overall, the movie has been successful, making a lot of money since its release. Even if reviews are split largely, the movie accomplished one thing, which is making people talk. Whether viewers love it or hate it, this adaptation proves that even a 19th-century love story can still spark controversy, and maybe that’s exactly what a modern remake should do.