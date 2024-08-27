Content warning: This article discusses a variety of triggers in the dark romance genre. Calling all romance readers! Whether you are gearing up for a new school year or savoring the last few days before fall, there is one thing you absolutely deserve: a new book to completely lose yourself in. As fall is coming up and the leaves begin to change, we’re all moving into our cozy era. And what better way to get in the mood (in more ways than one) than picking up a few spicy dark romance books?

It’s a feeling we fall lovers know all too well: It’s that time when leaves are about to change color and there’s just something so comfortable about sitting under a blanket with a good, spicy book. If you haven’t ventured into the world of erotic romance yet, consider this your time to start.

In the spirit of the season, I’ve compiled a list of spicy dark romance novels that are sure to keep you warm on those chilly autumn nights. Dark romance books, as opposed to your typical romance novels, deal with more dramatic, or darker, themes — which make them the perfect reads for the fall season. These novels are steamy AF filled with intense passion and characters that will make you beg for more. There’s something thrilling about diving into a world where emotions and desire run high and the heat is practically sizzling off the page.

It is worth noting, however, to check the trigger warnings for books in this genre, as they can deal with dark and heavy themes that can be uncomfortable for readers.

So grab your favorite snacks, find a cozy spot, and get ready to lose yourself in some seriously seductive reads. Happy reading!

Whether you’re new to dark romance or maybe more experienced, these books are perfect for you. I for one am so excited to start reading from this list myself. Where do I even start?