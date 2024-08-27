Content warning: This article discusses a variety of triggers in the dark romance genre. Calling all romance readers! Whether you are gearing up for a new school year or savoring the last few days before fall, there is one thing you absolutely deserve: a new book to completely lose yourself in. As fall is coming up and the leaves begin to change, we’re all moving into our cozy era. And what better way to get in the mood (in more ways than one) than picking up a few spicy dark romance books?
It’s a feeling we fall lovers know all too well: It’s that time when leaves are about to change color and there’s just something so comfortable about sitting under a blanket with a good, spicy book. If you haven’t ventured into the world of erotic romance yet, consider this your time to start.
In the spirit of the season, I’ve compiled a list of spicy dark romance novels that are sure to keep you warm on those chilly autumn nights. Dark romance books, as opposed to your typical romance novels, deal with more dramatic, or darker, themes — which make them the perfect reads for the fall season. These novels are steamy AF filled with intense passion and characters that will make you beg for more. There’s something thrilling about diving into a world where emotions and desire run high and the heat is practically sizzling off the page.
It is worth noting, however, to check the trigger warnings for books in this genre, as they can deal with dark and heavy themes that can be uncomfortable for readers.
So grab your favorite snacks, find a cozy spot, and get ready to lose yourself in some seriously seductive reads. Happy reading!
- Vengeful Gods by Elliott Rose
In this novel, the main character doesn’t just have one boyfriend, she has three. But those three boyfriends are also all boyfriends. The book features multiple points of view, secret societies, and an enemies-to-lovers plot.
TW: Injury, violence, sexual content, murder, death, blood
- Give Me More by Sara Cate
The main character helps head the construction of his best friend’s new players’ club. Life is going well until his best friend asks him to sleep with his wife while he watches. How steamy!
TW: Biphobia, cursing, homophobia, substance abuse, sexual content
- God of Malice by Rina Kent
God of Malice is the first book in the Legacy of God series. Killian Carson is the antihero, a medical student who has this cold-blooded and manipulative side. Glyndon King is more artistic and comes from a supportive family. When Glyndon is lured into Killian’s universe, her life is forever transformed.
TW: Biphobia, cursing, homophobia, substance abuse, sexual content
- Sweetest Taboo by J. Kenner
Dallas Sykes is wild. Not only is he a reckless billionaire but he’s also a devilish playboy who gets whatever he wants when he wants it. Behind the facade, the protagonist, Jane, knows the real Dallas. According to one account on Good Reads, it’s impossible to pull your eyes away from this novel.
TW: Sexual content, stalking, violence
- Bully by Penelope Douglas
The novel follows a girl named Tate who used to be friends with this boy. Best friends in fact. But, then he turned on her, stopping at nothing to humiliate, shut out, and gossip about her. But now it’s senior year, and Tate is determined to stand up for herself. The days of bullying are over.
TW: Sexism, child abuse and neglect, bullying
- Chasing the Wild by Elliott Rose
In this novel, you can expect all things from cowboys to a forbidden romance. When stuck inside a mountain ranch in the middle of a snowstorm with a man, Layla Birch questions her ability to resist him.
TW: Sexual content, cursing, panic attacks, age gap
- Quiver by Tobsha Learner
This novel includes 12 interconnected stories where each story alters the point of view and brings passion, excitement, and nostalgia. The common thread? They’re all steamy AF.
TW: Sexual content, cursing, panic attacks, age gap
- Debt by Nina G. Jones
I had to include this on my list when I saw a TikTok that said, “I was not even halfway through that sample when my jaw divorced my face.” The book follows Mia Tibbett who submitted an application for a company that her best friend informed her of. She immediately regrets her decision but soon desire overcomes all fear.
TW: Sexual violence, child abuse, physical abuse, stalking, emotional abuse, rape
- Does It Hurt? by H.D. Carlton
This novel follows a shark expert and a thief. The story presents a beach town where the lives of its inhabitants are entwined just like the waves of the ocean crashing. Popular amongst many online bloggers, the book is a dark and contemporary romance.
TW: Sexual assault, child abuse, sexual content, age gap
- Wolf by Penelope Black
Alaina is a recent high school graduate and her mother is getting married. Surprised, Alaina comes but once she arrives, she is left with her stepbrothers, Wolf, Rush, and Sully, who must keep her safe.
TW: Torture, violence, kidnapping
Whether you’re new to dark romance or maybe more experienced, these books are perfect for you. I for one am so excited to start reading from this list myself. Where do I even start?