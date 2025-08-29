Ariana Grande’s ‘eternal sunshine’ Goes On Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fans of Ariana Grande’s music can rest easy. Grande announced on the evening of Aug. 29 that she is taking her latest album, eternal sunshine, to the stage in 2026.

It has been six years since Grande has toured for an album. She took a well-deserved break after her sensational double-album tour, The Sweetener World Tour, ended in December 2019. This tour is documented on Netflix as a documentary called “excuse me, I love you”.

‘excuse me, i love you’ official trailer via YouTube

Things have changed for Grande in the last few years, including marriage and a divorce, two albums, and her dream movie. Her biggest focus in the last few years has been her role in the big screen adaptation of Wicked as Glinda, opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba. Her newest album, eternal sunshine, reflects these changes well, and much about her overall look and style has changed with it.

As someone who has written extensively about eternal sunshine, I am more than curious about how her newest pop will translate to a large tour environment. Songs like “supernatural”, “We can’t be friends (wait for your love)”, and “dandelion” could be standout songs for Grande’s new performances. The magical quality of “supernatural” could evoke Grande’s live performances of songs like “no tears left to cry” and “breathin’”.

The tour dates have been announced on Grande’s Instagram, including presale dates. For North America, tickets begin presale on Sept. 9 and then officially go on sale Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. Grande’s only stop outside of North America is in London. Tickets for the London shows presale on Sept. 16, and the official sale date is Sept. 19.

Grande’s shows in North America can be found in several cities across the country, including Oakland, California; Brooklyn, New York; Austin, Texas; and Sunrise, Florida. Grande is also coming to Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, and Chicago.

We may not get the winged eyeliner, elaborate outfits, and signature high ponytail, but I, for one, am excited to see Grande’s new sound in a tour environment.

Grande has a signup for a presale ticket line available, which can be found on her Instagram. Sign up for the presale and follow Grande’s Instagram for more information about the upcoming tour.