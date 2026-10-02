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Woman with curly hair facing away
Woman with curly hair facing away
Photo by Ursula Castillo from Unsplash
Cincinnati | Style

Costumes for the Curly Girls: Embracing Our Natural Hair this Halloween

Ava Liles Student Contributor, University of Cincinnati
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay, I can’t be the only one tired of giving my hair heat damage and only seeing Clawdeen Wolf pop up when I search “curly hair costume inspo” for Halloween. So, this year, the curly girls are doing things differently by ditching the straighteners and unoriginal outfits- these are some of the best ways to rock your natural texture this spooky season:

hair accessories on a white background
Photo by element5digital from Unsplash

For the childhood nostalgia

Fancy Nancy: Make your hair the main event this Halloween and have people saying “Ooo-la-la” by piling on some extravagant accessories.
Dr. Facilier (The Princess and the Frog): It’s the cream, it’s the cream, it’s the cream you neeeed- and when I look into your future, it’s the curl cream that I see.
A Bad Case of Stripes: Who wants to fit in when you were born with hair to make you stand out? Pair your look with some stand-out stripes, and you’ll be all set for the perfect costume.
Esmeralda (The Hunchback of Notre-Dame): Channel a little rebellion and romance this year with some gypsy inspired flair from a timeless Disney icon

@moon.azad

Halloween costume ideas for curly girls, look2/10: Esmeralda💜 #halloweenmakeup #halloweenlook #halloweenideas #halloweenlooks #curlyhair esmeralda

♬ original sound – M&W

for the music enthusiasts

Charli XCX: Brat and it’s Halloween edition but also still brat.
Selena: The Queen of Tejano’s legacy still lives on, and so should your curls.
Drake: Certified lover girl? Try certified curly curl instead.
Chappell Roan: If your curls are already serving main character energy, you might as well just go full Midwest Princess.

@michaela.delvillar

Dare I say, best costume ive ever done 🤭 #halloweencostume #halloweencostumes #halloweenlook #chappellroan @chappell roan

♬ Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl – Chappell Roan

for the film girlies

Vivian Ward (Pretty Woman): One of the original on-screen curly girls- if Vivian was never afraid to be herself or show off her natural curls, why should you be?
Hobie Brown (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse): Unapologetic and effortlessly cool- prove that your hair can be just as rebellious as the rest of your costume.
Marla Singer (Fight Club): Messy bun and an even messier life story- looking effortlessly unhinged is a whole aesthetic for this holiday.
Christine Daaé (Phantom of the Opera): Lean into your gothic romantic era with a full head of natural, voluminous curls.

@commitdie

Since people say I look like Emmy Rossum and I sing opera and my middle name is literally Christine, I had to #cosplay #christinedaae #thephantomoftheopera #masquerade

♬ The Phantom of the Opera – Andrew Lloyd Webber & Emmy Rossum & Gerard Butler

Finding the perfect Halloween costume can be hard, and having an hour-long hair routine can be even harder- but I promise protecting your curls and looking fabulous in the process is well worth the time and effort, so go the extra mile this Halloween season and find the best choice for you to wear your natural hair unapologetically.

Ava Liles

Cincinnati '29

Ava is a second year English major at UC with a minor in Film and Media Studies. Writing has always been her niche- and she loves all things fashion, travel, activism, and foodie related.

Outside of writing for Her Campus, Ava enjoys going to concerts, trying new food or coffee spots with her friends, and watching the latest cheesy sitcom or horror film.