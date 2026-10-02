Costumes for the Curly Girls: Embracing Our Natural Hair this Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay, I can’t be the only one tired of giving my hair heat damage and only seeing Clawdeen Wolf pop up when I search “curly hair costume inspo” for Halloween. So, this year, the curly girls are doing things differently by ditching the straighteners and unoriginal outfits- these are some of the best ways to rock your natural texture this spooky season:

For the childhood nostalgia

● Fancy Nancy: Make your hair the main event this Halloween and have people saying “Ooo-la-la” by piling on some extravagant accessories.

● Dr. Facilier (The Princess and the Frog): It’s the cream, it’s the cream, it’s the cream you neeeed- and when I look into your future, it’s the curl cream that I see.

● A Bad Case of Stripes: Who wants to fit in when you were born with hair to make you stand out? Pair your look with some stand-out stripes, and you’ll be all set for the perfect costume.

● Esmeralda (The Hunchback of Notre-Dame): Channel a little rebellion and romance this year with some gypsy inspired flair from a timeless Disney icon

for the music enthusiasts

● Charli XCX: Brat and it’s Halloween edition but also still brat.

● Selena: The Queen of Tejano’s legacy still lives on, and so should your curls.

● Drake: Certified lover girl? Try certified curly curl instead.

● Chappell Roan: If your curls are already serving main character energy, you might as well just go full Midwest Princess.

for the film girlies

● Vivian Ward (Pretty Woman): One of the original on-screen curly girls- if Vivian was never afraid to be herself or show off her natural curls, why should you be?

● Hobie Brown (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse): Unapologetic and effortlessly cool- prove that your hair can be just as rebellious as the rest of your costume.

● Marla Singer (Fight Club): Messy bun and an even messier life story- looking effortlessly unhinged is a whole aesthetic for this holiday.

● Christine Daaé (Phantom of the Opera): Lean into your gothic romantic era with a full head of natural, voluminous curls.

Finding the perfect Halloween costume can be hard, and having an hour-long hair routine can be even harder- but I promise protecting your curls and looking fabulous in the process is well worth the time and effort, so go the extra mile this Halloween season and find the best choice for you to wear your natural hair unapologetically.