My Curl Journey: Eliminating Hot Tools From My Hair Routine 

I’ve had type 3A hair for as long as I can remember, but I haven’t always appreciated or taken care of it. Throughout high school, I either straightened my hair or put it into tight braids when I got out of the shower, inhibiting my curls from forming so I would wake up with waves instead. Since starting college, I have almost exclusively worn my hair straightened or blown out. I just couldn’t fall in love with my natural hair texture, nor had I discovered a routine that tamed the inevitable frizz.

Obviously, I always considered that excessive heat could be damaging my hair, but I hadn’t noticed that damage until a month ago. I realized that my hair was in pretty bad shape, especially the top pieces. Little inch-long strands would fall out when I brushed or combed my hair, and I had severe breakage. I knew I needed to start using heat less often and taking better care of my hair.

I often see complicated ten-step curl routines on TikTok, which always overwhelms me. I’ve used a plethora of different curl products in the past, but nothing that I really stuck with or found worked super well for me. Instead of going for a complex routine involving mousse and other products that I’m not fully confident using, I started out simple.

Every morning, I use a spray bottle with water to thoroughly wet my hair. Then, using a wide-toothed comb, I brush out any knots that have formed. After that, I use a leave-in conditioner specifically intended for curly hair to prevent breakage. I comb that through my hair evenly, especially on the top pieces where I’ve been experiencing the most breakage. Last and most importantly, I get a sizable dollop of curl gel (I use Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Frizz Control Sculpting Gel) and scrunch that into my hair, letting the curls form naturally. Then, I typically let my hair air-dry since I’m trying to avoid heat and don’t want to use a hair dryer. If I’m in a rush and need my hair dry immediately, I use a diffuser.

And that’s it! It’s a simple routine, but it’s been working very well for me for now. Due to the heat damage, my hair isn’t currently as curly as it once was, but I hope that as I continue to take care of it, it will return to its full 3A glory. Either way, I’m thrilled with how my hair looks using this new routine. It’s refreshing to feel confident about my natural hair instead of relying on a straightener to feel satisfied with my appearance.

So, if you are a curly-haired girl that uses too much heat on your hair, I encourage you to be proud of your curls and find a routine that works for you! It doesn’t have to be complicated. You can keep it simple to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Your hair will thank you! :)