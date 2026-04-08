A Love Story: Between Carolyn Bessette and her fashion taste 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hulu’s new hit series Love Story, has viewers obsessing over the portrayal of events of the new, fun, and complicated love between Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. CBK, portrayed by Sarah Pidgeon and JFK Jr., portrayed by Paul Anthony Kelly both exemplifies their characters having a strong personality and physical attraction that make them fit each other in a romantic sense.

The Icon: Carolyn Bessette

It’s no secret that JFK Jr. was ‘America’s prince’ in the 1990s, but after yearning for Carolyn Bessette, she soon became an icon in her own right. CBK worked as a saleswoman and later a publicist for Calvin Klein during her time in New York. The woman had taste, and there’s no denying that. Watching Love Story was a blast from the past to the 90s, and the directors were spot on with all the smaller details: fashion, music, styles, and overall, 90s trends. The series focuses on using soft, clean, minimalistic color palettes in their clothing, homestyle, and more. Many view CBK’s looks as simple, timeless, and chic, yet perfectly styled together. Not only does the series hit the target, depicting the persona aspect of the storyline, but it also adds that nostalgic, pre-digital feel by highlighting the power of paparazzi and tabloid-driven media.

Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus

Love Not on First Try

Bessette was a strong-willed woman who knew herself and put herself first. She made men work to get her number and attention, even if they were People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” She knows how to play the game, which is a constant struggle for young women all over the world. Men want what they can’t have, and this is clearly displayed in how JFK Jr. yearned for Bessette. Her rejection of JFK Jr. reframes the entire plotline of their love story. CBK, the first woman to initially reject JFK Jr., is such a large detail in their relationship, making her stand out from the rest of his girlfriends. His constant urge to see her and get to know her tells us that there was such a strong attraction between them. CBK was recognized as an icon and a smart woman because this wasn’t the typical reaction to being asked out by ‘America’s prince’.

Aside from all the boy drama she’s faced, she’s a fashion icon who broke norms and created her own thing. Her excellent thinking outside the box advanced her role at Calvin Klein, gaining recognition and admiration from Klein himself. It’s also commonly known that Bessette avoided eye makeup and logos on the regular, which had fans shook, but also amazed. Her beauty stems from how she presents herself, letting her outfits simply complement her mesmerizing, natural beauty. CBK had a unique style, which, decades later, inspired others to bring back these trends.