12 Carolyn Bessette Sunglasses Dupes To Add To Your Spring Looks

FX on Hulu’s limited series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette already got us Gen Z girls sprinting to find the best hair accessories to achieve that CBK fashion icon status — whether that be by going to the same apothecary as her or finding the most cost-effective dupes online. And since the show is still taking over the pop culture zeitgeist, and now that spring is on the way, it’s time to refresh our sunglasses lineup with some modernized ‘90s pieces all inspired by Carolyn Bessette.

Having some basics on hand is essential for pulling off rushed outfits that still look put together, but also for mastering effortlessly chic attire that’s the perfect happy medium between classy and casual. Bessette was the queen of the capsule wardrobe. She often sported small, oval-shaped style sunglasses in tortoise or black to match her classic hair accessories, of course.

Bessette was often photographed wearing the small-frame style called Aldo from designer Selima Optique, which even named a larger version of the Aldo after Carolyn. But both the Aldo and Carolyn styles go for over $500, and they’re in high demand right now.

Quality eyewear is important, but there’s no need to drop hundreds of dollars on a pair when there are countless dupes out there. Here are 12 sunglasses dupes to emulate Carolyn Bessette’s signature look this spring.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters UO Essential Oval Sunglasses ($15) These sunglasses offer a bit of individuality while still paying homage to CBK’s look. They come in a variety of colors, from a classic brown tortoise frame with a blue-tinted lens to a bold orange tortoise. With the slim oval style, they still have the perfect vintage vibe. See on Urban Outfitters

Princess Polly Princess Polly Wonderful World Sunglasses ($20) With a UV400 protection level, these sunglasses are a great buy that don’t compromise quality and safety. The black or brown colors are great neutral colors to align with CBK’s closet, but this pair also comes in sorbet, which is a blush-cream look that’s great for spring or summer. See on Princess Polly

PrettyLittleThing PrettyLittleThing Tortoise Shell Small Oval Sunglasses ($8) These sunglasses come in a classic tortoise shell or taupe shade. This pair would be well-styled with a long blazer, or even a jean jacket for a more low-key look. See on Pretty Little Thing

Vaele Maé Vaele Maé Noir Oval Shades ($30) Here’s another pair of sunglasses that aims to achieve a “retro attitude” in different colors. The bronze color is a particularly striking option that could be paired with the perfect brown leather boot and a headband. See on Vaele Maé

Quince Quince Bali Polarized Acetate Sunglasses ($50) Although at a higher price point, these sunglasses are a great value and still hundreds of dollars cheaper than the typical retail value. On their website, Quince even highlights elements like acetate frames, UV400 protection, and CR-39 lenses (a high-quality, lightweight plastic material) that some designer brands don’t have. See on Quince

Quay Quay Felt Cute ($75) The name alone is almost enough to buy this higher-quality dupe. The chocolate frame with brown lenses or the black frame with a smoke lens are great CBK lookalikes. See on Quay

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Sasha Oval Sunglasses ($15) Another Urban Outfitters item, this time offered in tortoise brown frame with a rose lens, black frame with a blue lens, or a two-toned brown option. Like the UO Essential Oval Sunglasses, these offer 100% UV protection with tinted lenses. These sunglasses, however, have a bit more of a slim look, which aligns perfectly with CBK’s style. See on Urban Outfitters

American Eagle American Eagle Skinny Oval Brown Sunglasses ($12) These sunglasses have 100% UV protection and are the ultimate oval shape. This pair of frames is another great basic accessory that can complement any attire. See on American Eagle

Parker Hayes Parker Hayes The Valencia Shades ($35) With four different lens color options and UV400 protection, these sunglasses are another great item that can be customized to any individual’s style while fitting the CBK vision board. See on Parker Hayes

Viln Viln Stellar Oval Shades ($30) These sunglasses come in olive green, beige, black, leopard, or clear. They offer a thicker frame and stem while still giving off a slimmer look. See on Viln