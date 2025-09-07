The Glow-up Formula Hustle + Healing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At Clark Atlanta University, hustle is naturally in the air. Whether that be in between classes, internships, entrepreneurs, and org meetings, everyone is on the move, doing something to reach their goals in the end. Let me tell you the truth: the ultimate glow-up isn’t just about hustling nonstop with no rest; it’s about figuring out how you can balance the hustle while prioritizing you. I want you to rewrite the formula and understand that your mental health is just as important as your grades.

How Do You Define Your Hustle?

Your hustle should always have a purpose; it shouldn’t feel like a punishment of any sort. That means asking yourself: What am I doing this for? What am I working towards, and why? That’s the very first step. Having a hustle that is tied to your goals is powerful, it should fuel you to stay disciplined and on the right track to your future. Being at an HBCU like Clark Atlanta University, ambition and “finding a way” runs deep in our history, but being able to identify what your hustle is will keep you from burning out before you even hit med school, law school, or that dream job.

Prioritize Yourself and Healing

Healing isn’t linear for everyone, including self-care. What is linear is when maintaining your mental health means sustaining your hustle. For some, this may involve attending Bible studies, going to church, and incorporating gospel music into their spiritual practices. For others, this could mean journaling before going to sleep, taking a long walk with your favorite music, doing your skincare routine, or learning how to say “no” when you have too much on your plate. Learning how to prioritize yourself and your mental health isn’t selfish; it’s essential for your overall well-being. Figuring out what works for you is just as important as protecting your GPA.

Balance, Don’t Battle

It’s important to understand that hustle and healing aren’t opposites, they’re meant to work together as a team. A lot of people, myself included, feel pressure to push ourselves to the fullest due to our tunnel vision on our goals, but that shouldn’t mean sacrificing our peace. The real glow-up comes from within us by blending hustle + healing. Learning that hitting the books and the library is important, but also learning how to hit the pause button when your mind and body need the time to reset. Having this balance will allow you to stay focused on your goals while being unstoppable.

Building Discipline, Not Just Routine

If you haven’t caught onto the theme by now, glow-ups don’t happen overnight; they’re built through discipline. This could mean that every Sunday, you reset, wake up at a certain time, and take the time to clean your room while a candle is burning. This could also mean having a personal planner that’s non-academic, doing check-ins, listening to music, or having solo dates to allow yourself to reset. Allowing yourself this time to check in will let you start fresh and be more productive.

To Conclude

Having the glow-up formula isn’t hustle or healing, it’s hustle plus healing. At Clark Atlanta University, our hustle, ambition, and passion run deep, but the real flex is knowing how to balance chasing your goals while protecting your peace. By incorporating these tips into your life, you’ll have not only a better understanding of yourself, but you’ll also be able to climb to the top of your goals. The best version of yourself isn’t about money or success, it’s about your happiness, health, and glowing from the inside out.