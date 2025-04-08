Self-Care Ideas for a Perfect Sunday Reset

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, life can get hectic with numerous responsibilities such as assignments, organizations, and various social events. By Sunday, it’s easy to feel mentally drained; however, using that time to recharge can make a big difference in the upcoming week. Here are a few self-care ideas to help you feel rejuvenated and ready to conjure the week ahead.

1. Self-care ideas: Listening to a relaxing playlist

Music has the power to heal the world. It can help transform and transcend one’s mood, so why not do it in a way that will benefit you positively. Whether you’re setting the mood to an R&B track or lo-fi beats, playing a musical track can help you escape form the harsh realities of life that you soon have to go back too.

Thus, creating a playlist with your favorite tracks is the perfect way to start your ideal self-care Sunday. To increase the ambiance, you can even try lighting a candle or two, just whatever it takes you to get into that place of zen where you feel out of this world and at peace. Reaching that level would mean the track and its respective artist(s) have mastered their job.

2. Self-care ideas: Pampering your skin

Everyone’s skin deserves a little TLC after a hard week, so why not add it to the new list of healthy Sunday habits? Start with a cleanser to remove impurities from your skin, follow up with a toner to improve your skin’s brightness, and set it off with a moisturizer that will hydrate your skin, leaving you with a flawless glow.

You can even start implementing the numerous face masks on the market, ranging from sheet, clay, or even mud, to help nurture your beautiful skin. While the mask takes time to work, try enjoying a peaceful moment to yourself. Self-care is wealth; thus, taking care of your physical appearance is important as it can lead to you feeling better outwardly as well.

3. self care tips: Journaling your thoughts

If you suffer from overthinking, this next habit is specifically for you. Journaling is an exercise that can help clear and ease your mind, which is perfect for a Sunday reset to help you feel rejuvenated for the week ahead. Start by setting aside a few minutes of the day to write down your thoughts.

Whatever you write is your choice; however, some prompts include writing about what you’re grateful for, a reflection about the highlights of the week prior, or even a look into the upcoming week by writing down your future aspirations. Whatever you choose, it would be to your benefit as journalling has always played a safe space for healthy self-expression.

4. SELF-CARE IDEAS: DO a digital detox

In the 21st century, technology is always at our fingertips, whether we like it or not. Unfortunately, technology, more specifically social media, can lead to burnout and stress. Therefore, a digital detox is the healthiest way to cure it. By definition, a digital detox is the non-usage of anything technological.

So, turn off your cell-phones, avoid scrolling through Instagram or checking your work emails. Reducing your screen time this significantly, can help one feel more present and happier. Utilize this newly found free time to read a book, explore nature, or take a nap. Your body and mind will thank you for it.

final thoughts

Self-care doesn’t have to break the bank. Times are hard, especially as college students and just because the bank account might not be where you want it to be, doesn’t mean you should be stressed out over it. Trying to implement these habits will help you set a healthy, positive mood for the upcoming week.

With these habits in use, you’ll be able to designate time for yourself and recharge, Friendly reminder, that you should be priotizing your health and wellness, so start by trying out these habits and see how much a difference it makes in the upcoming week.