Romanticizing Back to School for the Non-Morning Girls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The start of a new semester can feel exciting…but also a little overwhelming. Suddenly your

alarm is going off way too early, your to-do list is already growing, and syllabus week doesn’t

feel as “chill” as everyone makes it out to be. If you’re not a morning girl (hi, same), the idea of

being up at 8 a.m. with a smile on your face might sound impossible.

But here’s the secret: romanticizing the little things can make the semester feel less like survival

mode and more like a movie. It’s all about finding joy in the ordinary and creating routines that

actually, work for you. Here are five ways to romanticize your new semester even if mornings

will never be your thing.

Create a Morning Routine That Works for You

Not every morning has to be Pinterest-perfect. Instead, focus on little rituals that help you start

with peace. Sip your favorite tea in a cute mug, stretch for a few minutes, or journal before

class. The most important thing is to wake up with a clear mind and give yourself grace each

morning. Even small steps toward self-care can set the tone for a better day.

Dress Like the Main Character (In Your Own Way)

Romanticizing your semester doesn’t mean dressing a certain way it means wearing what

makes you feel good. For some, that’s cozy cardigans and tote bags. For others, it’s bold

sneakers, jewelry, or a statement jacket. Dressing like the main character is about confidence,

not comparison. If you feel comfortable and empowered in your outfit, you’ll carry that energy

with you across campus.

Make Studying Aesthetic

Homework may never be fun, but you can make your study space feel like a vibe. Add studying

music, candles, or a vision board to your desk, or head to your favorite coffee shop for a change

of scenery. Treat studying like a “date with yourself. It’s not just about finishing

assignments, it’s about creating an environment where you actually enjoy showing up.

Build the Perfect Back-to-School Playlist

Music is one of the easiest ways to romanticize your daily routine. A good playlist can make

even the walk to an early class feel cinematic. For me, starting the day with gospel music gives

me peace and a positive mindset. But some days, I need R&B vibes from artists like Leon

Thomas, Drake, or PartyNextDoor, or even a Veeze track to hype me up. Whatever your mood is,

your semester playlist should reflect it.

Celebrate Small Wins Along the Way

Romanticizing your semester also means recognizing your progress. Celebrate the small

victories turning in an assignment, making it through syllabus week, or just surviving a long day. Sometimes that celebration looks like retail therapy, other times it’s a self-care day with face masks and your favorite snacks. However, you do it, taking time to reward yourself keeps you motivated and reminds you to enjoy the journey.

Conclusion

Starting a new semester doesn’t have to feel overwhelming, even if you’re not a morning

person. By creating routines that feel authentic to you, dressing in a way that boosts your

confidence, curating playlists that match your energy, and celebrating the little wins, you’ll make

college feel less like a grind and more like a movie. Remember: always start with a clear mind,

give yourself grace and embrace the small joys along the way.