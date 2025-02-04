The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

how to naturally heal your body

What Are Pain Killers?

Pharmaceutical drugs that are classified as a non-steroid drug. Used to treat inflammation, mild to moderate pain, and fevers. Usually taken orally, through the form of pills, powders, and liquids. Some well known pain killers are Ibuprofen, Advil, Tylenol, and Aleve.

Although they are proven to be effective, consuming pain killers can still have different effects on people. Women specifically have been reported to experience pain more than male counterparts, with the increased rates of experiencing chronic and pelvic pain women are more likely to rely on pain relief medications. These over-the-counter medicines (OTC) can effect people differently based on age, health, weight, sex, amount taken, how often it is taken. For women OTC medications can cause hormonal fluctuations and higher chances of becoming nauseous, vomiting and experiencing skin problems.

Long-Term Use Effects Can Be:

Cardiovascular vascular changes: Raised blood pressure and risk of heart failure

Impaired immune system: Being able to naturally fight off viruses can become difficult

Can cause one to be more sensitive to pain

Liver and kidney problems: Due to the presence of acetaminophen the liver and kidneys can be injured (Alcohol and Drug Foundation)

Alternative Herbs & Spices

Turmeric

A bright yellow-orange root that is ingested as a spice

Has phytonutrients (naturally plant based nutrients that provide health benefits), and when ingested can be used as a protectant from damage to cells

Turmeric is good for soothing joints, fighting colds, healthy skin, and heart health

Also known as the ‘Featherfew’ and ‘Bachelor’s buttons’, is a small flower similarly favored to a daisy and is applied directly to the skin

Feverfew is good for toothaches, migraines, fevers, headaches, and arthritis

Also known as ‘Camellia Sinensis’, it is a green leaf ingested through teas.

Green Tea is good for mental alertness, relieving digestive symptoms, protection against heart disease and cancer, headaches, and promoting weight loss

Alternative exercises and medications

Yoga: May help relieve pain and promote mental health stability. Physical functionality can promote pain release in the body, beneficial for physical therapy and bodily pain.

Heat & Cold Treatment: May relieve pain quickly. Heat treatments can be used for menstrual cramps, chronic pains and more, allowing the blood to flow to the area where the pain is located to relieve it by increasing blood cell count. Cold treatments can be used to reduce inflammation by decreasing the blood flow to the inflamed area.