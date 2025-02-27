Midterm Madness? 5 Self-Care Tips to Stay Sane

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

mastering midterm week

Midterms. Midterms. Midterms. Not only the week before Spring Break, midterms is the halfway mark of the semester that lets you know it’s getting real. This can be a very stressful time for a college student considering the pressures of working, extracurricular activities, and studying. It is very important to prioritize your self-care during this time if you want to perform well. Taking care of your personal well-being allows you to show up as your best self. In this article, we will discuss five tips to prioritize yourself during midterm week. Embracing these strategies can transform a high-pressure period into an opportunity for personal growth. Each tip is designed to help you balance rigorous study sessions with essential downtime. By investing in self-care now, you’ll boost your academic performance and set the stage for long-term success.

stick to the plan

Burning yourself out while doing school work can happen and will if you do not implement breaks. While studying for midterms, if you try to cram the information all in at once you won’t see the results that you truly want to see. Using different techniques can help you stick to the breaks that you’ve set for yourself and actively concentrate on the material being studied. For example, the Pomodoro technique, which involves studying for 25 minutes and taking a 5 minute break, can enhance your productivity and your retention of the material. A break can also be a small simple activity in the environment around you. Implementing deep breaths and small walks can give your mind a break and a chance to download all the information it received. Additionally, scheduling these pauses helps maintain your energy and keeps your focus sharp throughout your study sessions. This balance between work and rest is key to preventing burnout during high-pressure periods. Remember, a well-rested mind is far more effective at processing and retaining new information.

Rest is Non-negotiable

Getting rest during midterm week plays a very significant role in assuring you have a successful week. Sleep helps with memory retention, problem-solving skills, and overall cognitive function. Having a consistent sleep schedule and limiting your screen time before bed can improve sleep quality, which helps improve your performance during the week. The all-nighters are just a thing that happens in the movies because they do not have a positive effect on your academic performance. Adequate sleep not only boosts your focus but also reduces stress, making it easier to tackle challenging subjects. Maintaining a regular sleep pattern helps regulate your body’s internal clock and increases your overall energy levels. Research consistently shows that students who prioritize sleep retain more information and perform better on exams. Establishing a calming bedtime routine, such as reading or listening to soothing music, signals your brain that it’s time to wind down. Ultimately, investing in quality sleep sets a strong foundation for both academic success and long-term well-being.

Fuel for focus

The food you eat significantly influences your study habits and cognitive performance. During midterm week, it’s crucial to maintain a balanced diet by consuming regular meals—breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Incorporating foods rich in healthy fats, protein, and antioxidants, such as nuts, leafy greens, and berries, supports brain function. For instance, almonds can enhance memory and problem-solving skills, while avocados provide healthy fats that boost cognitive functions. Preparing quick, nutritious snacks can help sustain energy levels throughout the day. Options like yogurt with granola or hummus with vegetables are convenient and beneficial. Additionally, incorporating omega-3-rich foods like salmon or walnuts can further enhance brain health. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water is also essential, as even mild dehydration can impair cognitive abilities. By prioritizing a nutrient-dense diet, you can optimize your study sessions and improve overall academic performance.

Move More, Stress Less

Engaging in physical activity, even for a few minutes, can help reduce the stress of a student and improve concentration. Sitting at a desk all day not only can be tiring, but it can also affect your posture. Simple exercises such as stretching or a walk around campus can refresh your body and mind. You always want to study with a fresh mind so you can actually retain the information you are studying. Practicing mindfulness during midterm week can also be beneficial to your success. Deep breathing and meditation provide relaxation and mental clarity to allow focus on your studies. Even small movements, like rolling your shoulders or standing up to stretch, can prevent stiffness and boost circulation. Regular exercise has been shown to release endorphins, which help elevate mood and reduce anxiety. Taking short movement breaks can also prevent burnout and keep you feeling energized throughout the day. Prioritizing both physical activity and mindfulness can create a balanced approach to studying, leading to better performance and overall well-being.

Know your limits

When it comes to midterm week, do not overextend yourself. Students should say no to excessive responsibilities during midterm week because it can interfere with studying and self-care time. Setting healthy boundaries with social obligations and extracurricular activities can reduce the stress on a student. This also allows time for students to have more study time. Not committing to too many things during midterm week also ensures that you will have self-care time. The downtime you have can be used to do things like listen to music and journal—activities that will recharge the mental state of the student. Prioritizing rest and relaxation can improve focus and overall academic performance. It’s important to recognize that saying no to additional commitments is not selfish but necessary for maintaining balance. Managing time effectively during midterms can help prevent burnout and improve long-term well-being. By setting clear boundaries, students can create a structured routine that maximizes productivity while still allowing for personal care.



Prioritizing your mental health during midterms week is very essential to seeing academic success. When you set intentional breaks, get adequate amounts of sleep, nourish your body with the right food, implement simple exercises, and set your boundaries, you are able to manage stress while being productive. Midterms are very important, but so is your physical and mental well-being. Small, intentional acts of self-care can make a significant difference in the focus, energy, and resilience that a student has. Remember that taking care of yourself is not a distraction from school—but the fuel that keeps you going. A well-rested, balanced mind will always perform better than an overworked one, so be kind to yourself and make self-care a priority during midterms week. Even just a few moments of mindfulness or relaxation can help reset your mind and improve concentration. By making self-care a non-negotiable part of your routine, you set yourself up for both short-term success and long-term well-being.