“Most people want to see you do better, but no doing better than them” – London Mond

What is Fake Friends ??

All want those solid, ride-or-die friendships, especially in college where things can feel crazy and stressful. But here’s the hard truth: not every friendship is real.

Some people just show up to take, use, and drain your energy without ever offering much in return. Recognizing when a friendship isn’t genuine can be tough, but trust me, once you spot the signs, you’ll feel so much lighter cutting out the unnecessary baggage. So how do you know if a friendship is fake? Let me break it down for We you.

I. They Only Reach out when they need something

Let’s start with the most obvious red flag. If your “friend” only messages you when they need help, whether it’s to borrow your notes, getting a ride, or get you to cover for them, they’re probably using you. Real friends hit you up just to hang out, see how you’re doing, or genuinely check in. Fake friends, though? They’re like a vending machine only reaching out when they need to get something from you. If they’re not offering you anything in return, that’s a major sign.

II. They Never Apologize or Own Up to Their Mistakes

We’re all human, and we all mess up sometimes. But a fake friend will never admit when they’ve hurt you. They won’t apologize or try to make things right. Instead, they’ll pretend like nothing happened and hope you just get over it. Real friends will take responsibility for their actions, apologize when necessary, and work to fix the issue. If your friend refuses to acknowledge that they’ve hurt you, it’s time to reconsider their place in your life.

III. They Make You Feel Like You’re Not Good Enough

We all have our moments of doubt, but a real friend would never add to that. If someone is always making digs at your looks, throwing shade at your choices, or just generally making you feel less than, that’s not friendship. True friends are the ones who build you up, make you feel seen, and help boost your confidence. Fake friends, though, feed off your insecurities and try to bring you down. Life’s too short to be around people who make you feel small, ditch the negativity and keep those who lift you higher.

IV. They’re Always Flaky

One thing I’ve learned in college is that time is precious. If your friend is constantly canceling plans last minute or flaking on you, it’s a sign they’re not valuing your time. Fake friends will make plans with you, but they’ll find excuses to bail out at the last second, leaving you hanging. Real friends make an effort to spend time with you and prioritize your relationship, not just when it’s convenient for them.

V. They’re Never There When You Need Them

Have you ever had a moment where you’re struggling, needing someone to talk to, but your friend is alway MIA? Yeah, that’s a fake friend move. Real friends are there for you through thick and thin, but fake friends? They can’t be bothered. They’ll leave you hanging when you need them most, and when things are calm and easy, suddenly they’re all about hanging out. Don’t waste time on people who only show up when it’s convenient for them.

How to Deal With Fake Friends

Now that you know how to spot a fake friend, what should you do about it? First, don’t feel bad about cutting ties with them. You deserve to be surrounded by people who genuinely care and lift you up. But honestly, if they’ve already shown all the signs of being a fake friend, they probably aren’t worth that effort. You don’t need to waste your time trying to fix something that isn’t adding value to your life.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, friendships should be about mutual support, fun, and respect. If someone is draining your energy, talking behind your back, or only hitting you up when they need something, it’s time to let them go. Fake friends won’t help you level up, but real friends will have your back no matter what. Stay authentic to who you are and make sure you surround yourself with people who lift you up, not bring you down. You’ve got this!