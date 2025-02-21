Hot Girl Habits: Morning Routines That Actually Work

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Today self-care has pushed itself up to the forefront of being a key role in personal development. Making an effective routine to start your morning is extremely important. It sets the tone for your whole day, promoting an incline in mental clarity and confidence. One small, good habit can cause a domino effect of great things in your life causing a positive transformation whether it’s physical, mental, or emotional. Here are four habits to add to your daily routine to elevate not only your mornings but your life.

Morning Walks: Energize Your Body and Mind

Beginning your day with a morning walk is one of the easiest ways to improve your mental health and lift your energy! It can be a walk around campus or a walk on your school’s track. The benefits are seriously endless as you get a chance to enjoy the fresh air, soak up some sunlight getting your vitamin D in there while burning calories. It can also help you with being more aware of your surroundings. Feeling sluggish? Can’t seem to get your mind 100% focused on study time GO WALKING and feel how refreshed and clear your mind is after.

Journaling: Cultivate Self-Awareness and Clarity

Journaling is a great way to organize the millions of thoughts we have as busy college students; it’s a helpful way to understand your emotions while also being intentional. There are no rules to journaling as you can write whatever. A list of things you’re grateful for, a to-do list, a day in my life prompt the list goes on.

Reading: Nourish Your Mind

I know we read enough by taking the time to read is vital and connects while personal growth. Start of your day with an interesting book – it could either be a self-development book since we’re on the topic, A fictional book to break away from reality or a motivational biography to feel a sense of inspiration.

Reading has so many mental benefits those being a stress reducer and it helps you generate new ideas.

Vision Board: Visualizing Success

A vision board is a board or collage of inspirational pictures and or quotes of what you would like your future to entail. After creating your vision board, you want to keep it somewhere where you can look at it every day. Bringing daily inspiration, Life is hectic, and we can get caught up and lose track but with this it’s nearly impossible when its like a glimpse into the future looking back at you. Your goals are what truly matter, and it’ll feel amazing watching yourself cross out every single goal on your vision board

Become A Better You!

Finding your personalized morning routine means elevating yourself, Walks, writing, reading a book etc., are all habits that help you grow as a person and shine from the inside out. By doing this not only are you practicing self-care but self-love as well. This is the foundation of your success.