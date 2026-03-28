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CAU | Wellness > Mental Health

Habits that Boosted My Mood as a College Student

Jonayah Chevalier Student Contributor, Clark Atlanta University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
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College can feel like a nonstop to-do list which can get draining. Between exams, assignments and keeping up with social life, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. To avoid burnout, I started picking up small habits that could potentially help boost my mood and improve my mental state. I know it’s hard to break and build habits, which is why I kept things small and simple to start.

journaling

I didn’t journal every single day, but when I needed to get things off my chest or clear my head, writing it down really helped. Sometimes it was a full page, other times just a quick brain dump. It gave me space to reflect, release stress, and check in with myself without judgment.

Slow mornings

Instead of jumping straight into work or scrolling through my phone, I started giving myself a slower start to the day. Whether it was eating breakfast without rushing, listening to music, or just sitting for a few minutes, it helped me feel more grounded before things got hectic. Taking my time with my morning routine set a calm tone, getting me ready for the day and preventing me from feeling rushed or discombobulated.

Digital detox

It doesn’t have to be anything extreme. Just an hour or even a few completely unplugged from social media, the internet, and all electronics. Sometimes, I’d do it daily or just a few times a week. During that time, I would focus on a downtime activity like reading, meditating, or even just taking a nap. The goal is to give myself a break from constant stimulation and be more present in the moment.

touch grass

Whenever I felt mentally stuck or stressed, I went and “touched grass,” which could mean stepping outside even for a few minutes. Sitting in the sun, getting fresh air, or taking a walk made a difference. Grounding yourself in nature helps put things into perspective and reminds you to take a step back.

more habits to try

  • no electronics right before bed
  • stretch daily
  • frequent breathing exercises
  • dedicate a designated amount of time to a hobby
  • daily affirmations

These habits might seem small, but they made a big difference in how I felt day to day. When things got overwhelming, they helped me slow down, reset, and feel a little more in control.

Jonayah Chevalier

CAU '26

My name is Jonayah Chevalier, and I am a junior sociology major at the illustrious Clark Atlanta University. I have a passion for understanding human behavior and social dynamics, with the goal of becoming a Board Certified Behavior Analyst.

Outside of academics, I enjoy dance, music, and keeping up with pop culture. I love expressing myself through movement and staying connected to the latest trends in entertainment.