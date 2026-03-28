Habits that Boosted My Mood as a College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College can feel like a nonstop to-do list which can get draining. Between exams, assignments and keeping up with social life, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. To avoid burnout, I started picking up small habits that could potentially help boost my mood and improve my mental state. I know it’s hard to break and build habits, which is why I kept things small and simple to start.

journaling

I didn’t journal every single day, but when I needed to get things off my chest or clear my head, writing it down really helped. Sometimes it was a full page, other times just a quick brain dump. It gave me space to reflect, release stress, and check in with myself without judgment.

Slow mornings

Instead of jumping straight into work or scrolling through my phone, I started giving myself a slower start to the day. Whether it was eating breakfast without rushing, listening to music, or just sitting for a few minutes, it helped me feel more grounded before things got hectic. Taking my time with my morning routine set a calm tone, getting me ready for the day and preventing me from feeling rushed or discombobulated.

Digital detox

It doesn’t have to be anything extreme. Just an hour or even a few completely unplugged from social media, the internet, and all electronics. Sometimes, I’d do it daily or just a few times a week. During that time, I would focus on a downtime activity like reading, meditating, or even just taking a nap. The goal is to give myself a break from constant stimulation and be more present in the moment.

touch grass

Whenever I felt mentally stuck or stressed, I went and “touched grass,” which could mean stepping outside even for a few minutes. Sitting in the sun, getting fresh air, or taking a walk made a difference. Grounding yourself in nature helps put things into perspective and reminds you to take a step back.

more habits to try

no electronics right before bed

stretch daily

frequent breathing exercises

dedicate a designated amount of time to a hobby

daily affirmations

These habits might seem small, but they made a big difference in how I felt day to day. When things got overwhelming, they helped me slow down, reset, and feel a little more in control.