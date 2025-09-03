This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What is more important than catering to your mental and physical health? Exactly. One thing that can help with that is working out. How I look at working out, to me, is an escape that will later help me overall. It is not something you must do every day but something you should do more than often. When I get in any type of mood, whether it is positive or negative, I work out, and it does not have to be something long and intense, just something that can put me in a better feeling. I try not to make it something that feels like a chore but something that is part of my schedule every other day.

Your physical health is something that you should care for and watch over daily. As working out can benefit your physical health, more than just creating your physical appearance, it also strengthens your body’s functional parts, such as your heart, lungs, and more. The more you work out, the stronger those functioning parts get. Most people reach a certain age where those things, such as your heart or lungs, are a huge cause of their death. Without taking care of these parts, your physical health has a high chance of being at risk sooner than later. It is important that you get some type of daily exercise, whether you go for a small jog, do some pushups, or even some jumping jacks. Getting some type of exercise that gets your heart pumping is important daily.

Your mental health is particularly important because if you do not have time for your mind, you do not have time for anything. The mind is a nonstop function, like your heart or lungs. These are parts of your body that go on and, on all day, and night, yes, even when you are sleeping. If you do not take care of your mind, you can cause things such as mental health issues, which can include breakdowns or even more high or severe issues. Working out can be a good mental health release for the mind because it gives you time to focus on other functions such as your heart or your lungs. Think of it as an escape from something you are trying not to think too hard on, whether that is a big project at work that you’ve been working on for weeks or a big test coming up in one of your classes.

In all, getting exercise is more than just getting buff, having strong-looking legs, or having a six-pack. You must think more about how your physical and mental health is and how they can be tested daily when you do things. Set a time out of your day, whether that is a 15-minute jog down the street or just some small exercises on a yoga mat in your bedroom. Remember the important body functions that you have and how those functions need to be tested daily or every other day.