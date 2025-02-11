Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Lalapink Beauty Products
The Lalapink Beauty Products
Her Campus Media
Style > Beauty

A Full Guide on How to Take Care of Your Skin

Cierra Brooks
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

The skin is the biggest organ in your body, and taking care of it is important for your health and self-esteem. Taking care of your skin the right way can help keep it looking great and avoid problems like acne, dryness, and aging too quickly. Here’s a complete guide on how to take good care of your face.

Know what kind of skin you have

woman with towel on her head using lotion on shoulders
Photo by Andrea Picquadio from Canva

To pick the right products and procedure, you must first know what type of skin you have. These are the main types of skin:

  • Skin that is oily tends to shine and break out.
  • Skin that is dry: It feels rough and flaky
  • Some parts of your skin are oily (usually the T-zone), and other parts are dry.
  • Certain products or items in the environment can easily harm sensitive skin.

Cleanse the right way

woman applying face cream in front of the mirror
Photo by Sora Shimazaki from Pexels

When you clean your face, you get rid of oil, dirt, and makeup. Wash your face twice a day, once in the morning and again before bed. Use a gentle cleaner that is right for your skin type. Do not use soaps that are too strong because they can remove the oils from your skin.

use an exfoliant regularly

pexels anna tarazevich 5308643?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Photo by Anna Tarazevich from Pexels

Exfoliating gets rid of dead skin cells, which makes your face look younger. Based on the type of skin you have, exfoliate 1-3 times a week with a chemical (like glycolic or salicylic acid) or a physical (like a light scrub). Be careful not to scrape too much, as this can make your skin irritated.

keep skin moist & hydrated

Woman Lying on White Textile With Sliced Cucumbers on Her Eyes
Breakingpic from Pexels

Skin that is healthy needs to stay hydrated. To keep your skin barrier strong, drink a lot of water and use a moisturizer that is right for your skin type. Choose a light moisturizer that doesn’t contain oil if you have sticky skin.

Use sunscreen every day

best sunscreens melanin skin?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
mel?/kyris/kinlò

Sun safety is very important to avoid getting dark spots, skin cancer, and aging too quickly. Even when it’s dark or you’re inside near a window, you should always use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Make sure you eat well

Pretty smoothie bowl surrounded by fruit.
Photo by Trang Doan from pexels

What you eat has a big effect on how healthy your face is. Eat a healthy meal that is full of:

  • Antioxidants are found in veggies and fruits.
  • Proteins like fish, nuts, and bananas
  • Foods that keep you hydrated like tomatoes, watermelon, and leafy greens
  • Stay away from prepared foods and too much sugar, which can make acne and inflammation worse.

Get enough sleep

woman sleeping in bed
Photo by Gregory Pappas from Unsplash

While you sleep, your skin heals itself. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of good sleep every night to have skin that looks and feels great when you wake up.

Deal with stress

Woman doing yoga meditation on brown parquet flooring
Photo by Jared Rice from Unsplash

Stress that lasts for a long time can cause acne and other skin issues. To keep your face clear and healthy, do things that help you relax, like deep breathing, meditation, or exercise.

9. Don’t touch your face

Don’t touch your face

Touching your face can spread dirt and germs, leading to acne. Keep your hands clean, and don’t pick at spots because it can leave scars.

Pick The right skin care items

skincare products sit clustered together on a table or vanity
Charisse Kenion | Unsplash

Spend money on good skin care items that work for you. Things to look for are:

  • Hyaluronic acid to keep skin moist 
  • Vitamin C to make you look better 
  • Retinol to avoid getting old
  • Niacinamide to calm and control oil production

If you have specific skin problems, you should talk to a dermatologist to get personalized advice.

photo of women doing their skincare
Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

It doesn’t have to be hard to take care of your face. You can get healthy, glowing skin by following these steps: cleaning properly, moisturizing, protecting your skin from the sun, and living a healthy life. Setting up a plan that works for you and sticking to it is very important.

Hello everyone, My name is Cierra! I'm a senior at Clark Atlanta University specializing in mass media, originally from New Jersey. I'm striving for a career in social media marketing. I have a pet bunny, Storm who I adore. I love watching movies, especially romantic comedies and thrillers.