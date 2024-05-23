Your ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Song Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

On April 19th, The Tortured Poets Department, the thirteenth studio album of the world’s favorite little blonde, Taylor Swift was released. And if you still haven’t been able to decide your favorite song among the vastness of 31 possibilities, it’s time to resort to drastic measures… Your zodiac sign, of course! Check which TTPD song is the perfect match for your zodiac sign, grab your headphones, and enjoy the vibe!

Aries – ThanK you aIMee

“thanK you aIMme” song lyrics seem to express a sense of determination, courage, and resilience in the face of challenges and adversities, characteristics often associated with the sign of Aries. Aries is known for its intense energy, leadership ability, and willingness to confront obstacles head-on.

References to fighting against piercing pain, building something while others are throwing punches, and seeking healing after a conflict can also resonate with Aries’ combative and persistent nature. Furthermore, the lyrics suggest personal transformation and overcoming past traumas, reflecting Aries’ ability to renew and reinvent itself.

Taurus – imgonnagetyouback

“imgonnagetyouback” lyrics seem to reflect determination and obstinacy, characteristics often associated with the sign of Taurus. Taurus is known for being persistent and valuing stability and emotional security. The reference to the short lilac skirt, serving as skin, may symbolize sensuality and connection with the material world, important aspects for Taurus, which values comfort and sensory pleasure.

The lyrics also speak about indecision regarding how to deal with a past relationship, which may reflect Taurus’ thoughtful and cautious nature, tending to make decisions carefully and consider all options before acting. Additionally, the determination to “have your back” and the sense of ownership over the relationship can be typical traits of Taurus, which values stability and loyalty in relationships.

Gemini – Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus

“Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus” lyrics present a complex narrative of change and transformation, themes that can be related to the sign of Gemini in various ways. Gemini is known for its dual and adaptable nature, capable of quickly changing ideas and perspectives. The reference to the hologram stumbling in the apartment may evoke the idea of illusion and changing perception, something Gemini can relate to well, as this sign often sees things from different angles.

The mention of the names Chloe, Sam, Sophia, or Marcus suggests a multiplicity of identities or the idea that the person in question has different facets, which can be associated with Gemini’s versatility. Additionally, the lyrics speak about personal transformation and the search for identity, themes that resonate with Gemini’s exploratory and curious nature, always seeking new experiences and knowledge.

The indecision and uncertainty expressed in the song can also be characteristics of Gemini, which often faces mental dilemmas and may have difficulty making firm decisions. The quest for answers and the constant reflection on the past and future are aspects that can be related to Gemini’s inquisitive and analytical nature.

Cancer – The Tortured Poets Department

“The Tortured Poets Department” lyrics address themes of emotional sensitivity, protection, and deep connection, characteristics often associated with the signs of Cancer. Cancer is known for its strong emotional attachment and its desire to protect and care for those it loves.

The reference to the typewriter left in the apartment may symbolize emotional communication and artistic expression, aspects that are important to Cancer, a sign that often expresses itself better through non-verbal forms of communication, such as gestures of affection and care.

The lyrics also speak about self-sabotage and fear of abandonment, themes that can resonate with Cancer’s protective and sometimes insecure nature. The desire to be understood and deciphered, expressed in the question “Who else decodes you?” reflects the need for deep emotional connection that is characteristic of this sign.

Furthermore, the lyrics address the idea of feeling seen and understood by someone, something that is very important to Cancer, which values intimacy and genuine emotional connection in its relationships.

Leo – I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” lyrics seem to reflect strength, self-confidence, and determination, characteristics often associated with the sign of Leo. Leo is known for their courageous nature and their ability to face challenges with bravery and confidence.

The reference to being in a bright peak, with lights refracting sequin stars in the silhouette, may evoke the image of Leo in the spotlight, enjoying glamour and admiration. Leo likes to be the center of attention and often shines in situations of prominence and public recognition.

Furthermore, the lyrics speak about the ability to persevere even amid pain and adversity, something that is also characteristic of Leo, who tends to maintain a strong and positive attitude even in the face of difficulties. The reference to doing everything with a broken heart suggests a resilient determination that is common in Leo, who often can overcome emotional challenges with grace and dignity.

Virgo – I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

“I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” lyrics seem to portray a person who feels responsible for fixing or caring for another, even if it involves dealing with difficult issues. This attitude of care and commitment can be related to the sign of Virgo, which is known for its attentive and practical nature.

Virgo is often seen as the “caretaker” of the zodiac, concerned with the well-being of others and willing to do whatever it takes to help. The reference to calloused hands tracing hearts on the face may evoke the idea of someone who works hard and expresses love and care practically and tangibly, characteristics associated with Virgo.

Additionally, the lyrics speak about having confidence in one’s ability to deal with challenging situations, something that is also characteristic of Virgo, which tends to be practical and confident in its problem-solving abilities. However, the conclusion of the song suggests a doubt about this ability, which may reflect Virgo’s self-criticism and tendency to doubt oneself at times.

Libra – My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

“My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” lyrics portray a tumultuous relationship full of ups and downs, which can be related to the sign of Libra, which highly values balance and harmony in relationships but can also face challenges in maintaining that harmony.

Libra is known for its pursuit of peace and beauty in relationships, and the reference to the queen of sandcastles that he destroys may evoke the idea of someone trying to build something beautiful and stable but facing the reality that things don’t always go as planned.

Additionally, the song talks about the idea of fixing oneself and being able to move on after the end of a relationship, which is also relevant to Libra, which values the ability to adapt and adjust to changes in relationships. The lyrics also suggest a sense of nostalgia and happy memories of the past, something that can resonate with Libra’s sentimental nature, which often values memories and shared experiences in relationships.

Scorpio – The Albatross

“The Albatross” lyrics address themes of emotional intensity, power, and transformation, characteristics often associated with the sign of Scorpio. Scorpio is known for its emotional depth and its ability to delve into the depths of the human psyche.

The reference to “wild winds” and the “death of the candle” may evoke the idea of difficult and transformative passages, common in the life of Scorpio, which often goes through intense experiences of renewal and rebirth.

Additionally, the lyrics speak about seduction and danger, themes that are often associated with Scorpio, known for its magnetic and mysterious nature. The idea of being warned about someone or something, but still getting involved, may reflect Scorpio’s intense and determined nature, often following its deepest instincts and desires, even when there are warnings.

The reference to the “albatross” may symbolize the emotional burden that a person or situation represents, something that can be especially significant for Scorpio, which often carries a deep emotional weight. The lyrics also speak about the ability to transform and rise from the ashes, a characteristic of Scorpio, which often goes through processes of emotional death and rebirth throughout life.

Sagittarius – Florida!!!

“Florida!!! (feat. Florence + The Machine)” lyrics evoke a sense of escapism and a quest for freedom, characteristics that are often associated with the sign of Sagittarius. Sagittarians tend to be adventurous and are always seeking new experiences and broader horizons.

The reference to “cooling things off” and letting accusations slide may reflect Sagittarius’ optimistic and indulgent nature, preferring to look to the future rather than hold onto resentments from the past. Additionally, the description of friends smelling like marijuana or newborn babies may evoke the idea of diversity and tolerance, common traits in Sagittarians, who are generally open and tolerant of different lifestyles.

The lyrics also speak about escaping to Florida to forget regrets and bury worries, which can be interpreted as a quest for emotional and spiritual freedom, something Sagittarius often seeks through adventures and new experiences. Sagittarians are known for their expansive nature and their quest for meaning in life, and the lyrics reflect this search for a deeper meaning amidst life’s adversities.

Capricorn – Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me

Capricornians are known for their ability to deal with adversity pragmatically and persistently, as evidenced by the lines “The who’s who of who’s ready for attack / But my own hands paved their paths” in “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me“. They tend to take responsibility for their actions and overcome obstacles with determination, as suggested by the line “You can’t tell me about sadness.” This practical and resilient approach to life is a common characteristic of Capricorn.

Additionally, the lyrics also address themes of self-sufficiency and self-realization, which align with Capricorn’s ambitious and hardworking nature. The lines “I was meek, was kind until life’s circus made me cruel” and “I am what I am because you trained me” suggest a journey of self-discovery and personal growth, which are key elements in a Capricornian’s life.

Aquarius – The Black Dog

The lyrics of “The Black Dog” evoke a sense of disillusionment, detachment, and a feeling of strangeness regarding the past relationship, which can be related to some characteristics of the Aquarius sign.

Aquarians are known for their independent and sometimes distant nature. The lines “I’m someone you until recent events / Shared your secrets / And your location” suggest a deep connection that, despite being shared, seems to have been unexpectedly interrupted, something that can resonate with the unpredictable and often distant nature of Aquarius.

Additionally, the feeling of disillusionment and the search for meaning and understanding present in the lyrics may reflect Aquarius’ tendency to question conventions and seek deeper meanings in human interactions and life in general. The lines “And all those best-laid plans / You said I needed a brave man / So I started playing with him / Until I believed too” may suggest a desire to understand and learn from past experiences, something that Aquarians often seek to do. And, let’s be honest, who would forget to turn off the locator except an Aquarian man?

Pisces – But Daddy I Love Him

Pisces is known for its dreamy, sensitive, and often idealistic nature. In “But Daddy I Love Him“, the lines “I forget how the West was won / I forget if it was ever fun” suggest a sense of disconnection with reality or a tendency to get lost in thoughts or illusions, something common among Pisceans, who often live between the real world and the world of imagination.

Additionally, the lyrics seem to address the idea of sacrifice and the idealization of love, something Pisceans tend to do, often putting the object of their affection on a pedestal. The lines “He was the chaos, he was the spree / Eyes seductive like a remedy” suggest an intense and even destructive attraction, something Pisceans may experience due to their emotionally deep and compassionate nature.

__________

The article above was edited by Clara Rocha.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus at Casper Libero‘s home page for more!