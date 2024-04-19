Twitter Thinks These ‘TTPD’ Songs Are *Definitely* About Matty Healy & TBH, I’m Convinced

The Tortured Poets Department has finally arrived, and to say this album is beyond my wildest dreams (wink‌) would be an understatement. And yes, if you’ve listened to the album, the rumors are true: there are songs on TTPD *definitely* about Matty Healy, and honestly, I’m here for it.

ICYMI, TTPD was leaked ahead of the official release, and for those who listened, it sounded like there were lots of songs dedicated to none other than the 1975’s frontman, Matty Healy. After listening to TTPD all night, I can confidently say, the rumors are true. Several of the tracks are about Healy, and I’m loving every minute of it.

It’s not hard to figure out the songs that are about the “Somebody Else” singer, but if you weren’t spending most of your time on Tumblr in 2014 obsessing over Healy, or, don’t keep up with him now (FYI, I fit both criteria), allow me fill you in on the tracks that are most likely about him.

Swift and Healy (allegedly) dated for a couple of months during the summer of 2023. You really just had to be there. The news dropped a few weeks after hearing Swift and Joe Alwyn had called it quits, and people were shook. Healy attended a few Swift’s Eras Tour shows, but their romance was short-lived. On June 5, the pair allegedly called it quits, marking the end of their reported fling.

So, as an insufferable Swiftie, and a massive 1975 fan, here’s the scoop on the TTPD tracks that have Matty’s name all over them.

“The Tortured Poets Department”

Track 2, “The Tortured Poets Department” seems to be heavily Matty-coded, and X/Twitter has a lot of evidence to back it up.

“you left your typewriter at my apartment” matty mentioned his love for typewriters multiple times, he spoke about it in this interview for example and a typewriter is also always a part of the stage of the 1975 pic.twitter.com/2nszbssZgF — shelly ⎕ (@balladofmaroon) April 19, 2024

I mean, this is convincing from the start.

“you smoked then ate 7 bars of chocolate” is pretty self explanatory that matty is the only ex of her who regularly smokes, but also the chocolate reference could be from the 1975’s song ‘chocolate’ where the word chocolate is used to describe 🍃 pic.twitter.com/m6jxq7BdoQ — shelly ⎕ (@balladofmaroon) April 19, 2024

“a tattooed golden retriever” i mean what else do i have to say. pic.twitter.com/GWNQuMPwic — shelly ⎕ (@balladofmaroon) April 19, 2024

“sometimes i wonder if you’re gonna screw this up with me but you told lucy you’d kill yourself if i ever leave and i said that to jack about you so i felt seen” lucy dacus and jack antonoff are both mutual friends of taylor and matty pic.twitter.com/NesasQafYk — shelly ⎕ (@balladofmaroon) April 19, 2024

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

Track 14 “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” is IMO, the Matty song. And even if it’s just because of this one line, I’ll take it. In the song, Swift sings, “Was any of it true? / Gazing at me starry-eyed / In your Jehovah’s Witness suit.” If you’re confused by the Jehovah’s Witness suit line, allow me to explain.

Matty Healy performs in suits during live shows with The 1975, wearing outfits that, you could argue, look like a Jehovah’s Witness suit.

JEHOVAS WITNESS SUIT I AM SCREAMING FROM THE DEPTHS OF MY SOUL #tsttpd pic.twitter.com/FpPYF34ZMh — catland 🐍🖤✨ (@DBATCats) April 19, 2024

“Fortnight”

Track 1 “Fortnight (Feat. Post Malone)” also seems to have some Matty inspiration sprinkled in. FYI, a “fortnight” is a British term for a period of two weeks, according to Genius. While Swift’s relationship with Healy was over two weeks, it was short. Maybe I’m grasping at straws, but I think it could be about him.

“But Daddy I Love Him”

Track 6 “But Daddy I Love Him” is another song users on X/Twitter think is about Healy. And TBH, it’s convincing.

“Guilty As Sin”

Track 9, “Guilty As Sin,” seems to be another song Swifties think is about Healy, and honestly, I agree.

There are theories about lots of other tracks that could be about Matty, but I’ll let you decide which ones you think they are for yourself.

If Blondie can dedicate a ton of songs to a short situationship, it just shows how real she is.