The Meaning Behind Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” Lyrics Has Swifties Sobbing

The Tortured Poets Department is finally here, and we have a new song to cry over. Lucky track 13 “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” has an upbeat sound with sad lyrics that have Swifties experiencing mixed emotions. The song talks about how even though Swift dominated the stage every night during The Eras Tour, she was completely heartbroken and faking a smile as she danced and sang through the pain.

In the first verse, Swift sings, “I can read your mind/ She’s having the time of her life/ There in her glittering prime/ The lights refract sequin stars off her silhouette every night/ I can show you lies/ (One, two, three, four).”

Even though Swift headlined the biggest tour of her career, not everything was what it seemed. Fans learned this when the breakup with Joe Alwyn was made public. In “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” the backing of the song (aka what she listens to while on stage) can be heard. This allows us to hear what she hears and better feel what she feels while having to put on a show.

Swift references her live shows and how much joy her fans had while she performed through the pain. She sings, “’Cause I’m a real tough kid/ I can handle my shit/ They said, ‘Babe, you gotta fake it ’til you make it’ and I did/ Lights, camera, bitch, smile/ Even when you wanna die/ He said he’d love me all his life/ But that life was too short/ Breaking down, I hit the floor/ All the piеces of me shatterеd as the crowd was chanting, ‘More.”’

This song really hits hard but as soon as Swifties heard the “Lights, camera, bitch smile” line, they were a wreck.

The Spotify canvas for ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ is a montage of clips from The Eras Tour 😭



pic.twitter.com/vCYT6cqSCA — Taylor Swift News 🤍 (@TSwiftNZ) April 19, 2024

i can do it with a broken heart by taylor swift #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/KQoFn4RZ3j — t. (@crumbshizz) April 19, 2024

I CAN DO IT WITH A BROKEN HEART??



the lyrics the beat pic.twitter.com/RvFOLohDg3 — Madison °｡⋆ ♡ (@Ith1nkh3knows) April 19, 2024

Some can’t help but dance along to the song’s catchy beat while trying to keep their emotions at bay thinking about the depressing lyrics.

“LIGHTS CAMERA BITCH SMILE EVEN WHEN YOU WANNA DIE—“ pic.twitter.com/tjKvNhglcM — em(erald) ✨ (@shestolehisfrog) April 19, 2024

i can do it with a broken heart got me feeling like this pic.twitter.com/fzILSGhLWc — ellie (@royskent) April 19, 2024

me trying to shake ass to i can do it with a broken heart without listening to the depressing lyrics pic.twitter.com/bSEvT7OUrJ — natasha (@sIexieswift) April 19, 2024

loml into I Can Do It With A Broken Heart pic.twitter.com/rnHrbZW2dE — Zach (@zjfrank13) April 19, 2024

I can do it with a broken heart



The lyrics: 💔🔪🪦💀

The beat: 💃🪩🕺😊😘 — Jasmin | So Long London stan (@Endgamejasmin) April 19, 2024

Swift has once again proven she’s a superstar with this 31-track album. A three-and-a-half-hour concert and a two-hour and two-minute album are insane. Only Blondie could pull it off, and we love her for it.