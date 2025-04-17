Wait, Did Taco Bell Leak Doja Cat’s New Song?

Doja Cat’s new song “Cards” has been leaked… by Taco Bell? Yes, you heard that right — one of Doja’s songs from her upcoming album Vie has been circulating on the internet thanks to a TikTok posted by the fast food chain. And fans are absolutely losing it. (So, Taco Bell can release a Doja Cat song in 2025, but not resurrect the shredded chicken? Riiiiiggghhhht.)

On April 16, Taco Bell posted a video of an extra-seasoned nacho fry with an unreleased Doja Cat snippet as the audio. The song has major Janet Jackson, 1980s vibes already — and the lyrics are also super catchy. “A little more back and forth / A little more catch and throw, baby / The more we can clear the smoke / A little further I’ll go,” Doja sings. “And maybe in time we’ll know / And maybe I’ll fall in love, baby / I know I’m gonna use some hearts / You better just play your cards.” Doja Cat (or Taco Bell, I guess?), drop the whole song now.

For right now, that’s all we have of “Cards,” and the album, Vie, has no official release date yet — but fans speculate it’ll drop sometime soon — especially since the Taco Bell TikTok account replied to one fan’s comment, “DOJA RELEASE IT NOW,” with a simple, “patience.”

Now, I know Doja Cat and Taco Bell sound like a random combo (kind of like that Naked Egg Taco TB dropped in 2017), but they actually go way back. On TikTok, the rapper posted a freestyle rap about the brand’s Mexican Pizza back in 2022 that went viral, and they’ve collaborated on a few social media campaigns since then. Most recently, in March 2025, Doja posted a video with #tacobellpartner. So, with the brand using her unreleased music, it’s safe to say they’re still working together.

So yeah, the Doja Cat song is cool and all. But Taco Bell? If you really want my attention, bring back the shredded chicken. Stat. (No, I’m not letting it go.)