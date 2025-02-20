This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

WARNING: This post contains spoilers of Seasons 2 and 3 of Yellowjackets!

The American thriller television series created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets, tells the story of a group of teenagers involved in a 1996 plane crash and follows the consequences of the event in their adult lives in the year 2021. The series became Showtime‘s most-streamed debut ever, hitting nearly 2 million viewers across platforms. The third season is now airing every Friday on Paramount+. But before we get to it, let’s remember how the second one turned out.

WHAT HAPPENED IN SEASON 2?

This season continues the story of the high school soccer team whose plane fell in the wilderness. As time goes by and no one finds them, they end up participating in a cannibalistic ritual, in which the girls cannibalize Jackie (as suggested in the first season). Season two also focuses on Shauna’s baby, who unfortunately doesn’t survive its traumatizing delivery, leaving Shauna even angrier than before at the girls: mostly Lottie, for viewing her child as an offering to the wilderness.

By the finale, the teens are left without a home in the dead of winter and everything shifts for Natalie in both timelines. The character, portrayed both by Sophie Thatcher and Juliette Lewis, managed to become the new frontrunner for the Antler Queen title in the 90s, while accidentally being killed by best friend in the present. When the police arrived, the yellowjackets declared Natalie died from an overdose, leaving Misty guilty and broken-hearted.

SEASON 3 SO FAR

The first two episodes of the new season premiered on Paramount+ last Friday, February 14th, making Valentine’s Day spookier than ever. The story follows up Natalie’s promotion as the new chosen Antler Queen. Having to both follow Natalie’s orders and listen to Lottie’s speculations about the wilderness, Shauna ends up furious. Which leads her to fight with Mari endlessly, making her leave the girls and find Coach Ben – who had been missing and considered dead by the yellowjackets until now.

Later on, as Shauna is dealing with the death of her baby alone in the woods, she realizes Melissa was spying on her to see where she was headed. Sadecki starts to fight with her, who surprisingly answers with a kiss, and since Shauna kisses her back, everyone is wondering: if she likes girls, was Jackie really just her best-friend? Were they actually in love? Fans are speculating more than ever.

In present time, Lottie asks Shauna for help since she has nowhere to stay (since she no longer has her cult) and Callie allows her in – in order to get more information about what really happened in the wilderness. Meanwhile, Tai and Van are feeling like teen lovers again as they go on dates (and run away without paying the restaurant).

You can catch up on the new Yellowjackets episodes on Paramount+ and keep up with them every Friday from now on.

