Why ‘Severance’ Is One Of The Most Compelling Shows On Television Right Now

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Sometimes when I’m supposed to be paying attention in class, I’m really thinking about what happened during the ORTBO. If you’re really confused right now, it’s probably because you’re not watching Severance. First airing on Apple TV Plus in 2022, slow-burn psychological thriller Severance has essentially taken over my brain since season two began in January.

Severance follows workers of the mysterious and important Lumon company. Each of our main characters is ‘severed,’ meaning they have undergone a procedure that split their consciousness into two. Their work personality and their out-of-work personality (referred to as ‘innies’ and ‘outies’) have no memories of the other. If this wasn’t intriguing enough, Lumon seems to be up to no good, with cult-like loyalties and very odd lore.

I first watched Severance in 2022, finding it to be a bit slow, yet extremely thought-provoking. As television often does, season one ended on a cliffhanger, almost ensuring I’d be back for season two. In preparation for the new season, I rewatched season one and really liked it. One thing about Severance is that it’s certainly a slow burn, but rewatching with later-revealed details in mind really allowed me to appreciate the foreshadowing and pacing. My affection for this show has only grown since season two has begun…and honestly it’s a bit obsessive and all-consuming. So how did this show become something I rarely thought about to one of the only thoughts in my head? Let’s discuss.

Central Mystery

From the mother’s identity in How I Met Your Mother to how the team gets rescued in Yellowjackets, TV audiences love a central mystery. The central mystery in Severance is hard to sum up, but that doesn’t make it any less fascinating. As each episode unfolds, questions are answered but many more questions become apparent. This slow unraveling makes the show one I cannot look away from.

I also have a fascination with cult-centered media, and the more I learn about Lumon, the more I liken them to a cult. I think this all comes back to the human instinct to want answers. This is evident through the cultural obsession with true crime, the popularity of escape rooms, and the general media frenzy surrounding unsolved mysteries. While Severance isn’t exactly something you’d see on Buzzfeed Unsolved, it may be closer than you think.

Social Commentary

In the corporate hellscape of today’s America, shows like Succession and The Bear have grown in popularity as they portray just how stressful it is to be a working person. Severance is no different. In fact, it adds a layer of stress and dramatic irony as we see the character’s “outies” have no inclination of just how horrible things at Lumon can get. We see characters become injured and burnt out, only to be sent home with false information on what took place during the workday. Severance’s social commentary is not exactly hidden. At some points, we directly hear that “innies,” aka corporate employees should not be made to feel like people. They are lied to, put through cruel and unusual punishment (the break room is a perfect example), and likely heavily undercompensated. This only scratches the surface as the show also touches upon themes of religion, grief, revolution, and extreme wealth.

So why does this attract viewers? One idea is that simply: misery loves company. By seeing our own struggles reflected on TV, we are able to process them and feel less alone. In a time of political turmoil, it can also be nice to remember that we are not alone and we have the power for social change.

Season 2’s Glow-Up

In my opinion, season two is slightly more compelling than season one. We see more of the “outies,” we learn more about Lumon, and we see some new characters that raise…just so many questions (namely Miss. Huang, Lumon’s 12-year-old deputy manager). The introduction of new plotlines makes the show feel less slow while letting it keep the slow-burn nature of its mystery.

The marketing around the show had a glow-up as well. One of the coolest initiatives was a pop-up marketing stunt in Grand Central Station on Jan. 14, 2025. Fans and onlookers alike became intrigued when a glass box containing a replica of the macrodata refining department appeared. They became even more invested when the actual cast entered the box, acting out what a work shift at Lumon might look like. There’s also the Severance Podcast, where director Ben Stiller and star Adam Scott discuss each episode. Some characters even have LinkedIn profiles.

Social Media Fans

Lastly, we have the theories and social media presence. This is the element that won’t let me forget about Severance, even if I wanted to. Every time I think I’ve thought of every single possible theory, my TikTok FYP feeds me a new one (this one really got me). There’s also a subreddit and countless articles to fuel my theory-obsessed brain.

If you couldn’t tell already I really love Severance and urge you to give it a watch. If you like psychological thrillers, slow-burn dramas, or even weird romantic tension — this show might just be your new obsession.

Praise Kier.