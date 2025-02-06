Sophie Thatcher’s Moment Is Here — And She’s Just Getting Started

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When a celebrity begins to gain popularity, it’s always exciting to witness — especially when you catch it happening early on. Right now, I’m experiencing this firsthand with actress Sophie Thatcher.

I started watching Yellowjackets over winter break and was immediately hooked. The show centers around a girls soccer team whose plane crashes on the way to Nationals, leaving them stranded in the wilderness for two years. The story alternates between two timelines: the teen survivors’ and their adult counterparts’. Each timeline has a separate cast.

The characters were brilliantly written, the storyline was unpredictable, and the casting was some of the best I’ve seen in any show. But among the talented ensemble, one actress stood out to me the most: Sophie Thatcher, who plays young Natalie Scatorccio.

Aside from Natalie being, in my opinion, the best-written character in Yellowjackets, something about Sophie herself captivated me. By the time I finished both seasons, I fully identified as a Sophie Thatcher fan.

While many may think Sophie is a newcomer, she has actually been in the industry for years. Her first role came in 2015 with the short film Growing Strong, followed by guest appearances on TV shows like Chicago P.D. In 2018, she made an even bigger debut in the sci-fi film Prospect alongside Pedro Pascal. However, it was in 2019 that she truly landed her breakout role as Natalie in Yellowjackets. It was the role that pushed her into the spotlight.

Since then, Sophie’s career has only continued to gain momentum. Yellowjackets has garnered a dedicated fanbase, and her performance has been widely praised. With her exceptional acting skills, an increasing number of high-profile roles, and a growing press presence, it’s clear that she is on the verge of stardom.

But there’s even more to her talent — she also makes music. (I know, as if she wasn’t cool enough already.) This added dimension makes her all the more intriguing as an artist and performer.

Between her undeniable screen presence, her versatility, and her expanding creative pursuits, I do not doubt that Sophie Thatcher is an emerging powerhouse. It’s only a matter of time before she becomes a household name and I, for one, can’t wait to watch it happen.

When Yellowjackets premiered in 2021, it rapidly rose to popularity and became the second most-streamed show in Showtime history.

Sophie’s character, Natalie, quickly became a fan favorite. The progression of her character was captivating, and I, among many others, found myself relating to her in some ways.

Natalie is such a raw character who undergoes significant change throughout the show. Fans couldn’t help but resonate with her character arc, solidifying not only Natalie’s popularity but also Sophie’s.

All of the characters in Yellowjackets are beautifully complex, but many agree that Natalie is by far one of the most intricately developed.

In a recent interview, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie’s co-star who plays the character Taissa, admitted that if she could play any other character in Yellowjackets, she would choose Natalie because of how well-written she is.

However, it is clear to viewers that Sophie Thatcher was the perfect fit for Natalie. Bringing a character to life in the way that she has takes immense skill. The depth of emotion she brings to the role is incredible. Many of her co-stars have even said that she is the cast member most like her character — so cool and badass!

Alongside Sophie in the series are other well-known stars, like Juliette Lewis who plays the adult version of Natalie. The show also features Christina Ricci and recently-risen star Ella Purnell. Acting alongside such industry veterans certainly earned Sophie more recognition.

Yellowjackets paved the way for Sophie to take on other projects, such as The Boogeyman (2023), Heretic (2024), and Companion (2025). These films, released back-to-back, have significantly increased public awareness of Sophie Thatcher.

In addition, the press tours for these projects have helped push Sophie further into the spotlight. Most recently — and most significantly — her Companion press tour alongside co-star Jack Quaid turned a lot of heads.

From various interviews to features in pop culture media like the TikTok account Meet Cutes NYC and Brittany Broski’s Royal Court podcast, Sophie Thatcher has been introduced to a wide range of audiences. This has made her name even more recognizable.

A strong press tour can do wonders, both for a film and for its cast members.

In Companion, Sophie plays Iris, a robotic girlfriend. I watched the movie in theaters on Feb. 1 (the day after its release), so I won’t spoil it — but I highly recommend checking it out if you want to see Sophie’s talents in action.

During her Companion press tour, Sophie spoke in various interviews about how important it was for her to bring Iris to life. In a USA Today interview, she explained the challenge of striking a balance between human and robotic qualities: “I felt her anxieties … I felt her insecurity. I felt her desperate need to please. I feel that as an actor and as a person. I’ve been there in relationships. Immediately, as soon as I read the script, I saw myself in her.”

If you’ve noticed a trend, you’re right — Sophie’s biggest roles so far have all been in the horror genre. This is no coincidence; she’s loved horror since her childhood when she and her twin sister, Ellie, used to make homemade horror films. Given her passion for the genre and her rapidly expanding filmography, I would argue that Sophie is well on her way to becoming a prominent name in horror.

As I mentioned earlier, Sophie isn’t just an actress — she’s also a musician. She has already proven herself to be a versatile entertainer with the release of her EP, Pivot & Scrape, which dropped on Nov. 11, 2024 amid the rising popularity of her acting projects.

Pivot & Scrape is a deeply personal and melancholic body of work, offering insight into Sophie’s artistry beyond acting. The EP features four songs, but her discography doesn’t end there. She also sang “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” for Heretic and lent her vocals to much of the Companion soundtrack.

I highly recommend listening to “Pivot & Scrape”. The sound of her music is unique and a perfect reflection of what Sophie is capable of. My personal favorite from the EP is the song “Black and Blue.”

Versatility is a rare quality in an entertainer, making Sophie’s dual talents all the more impressive. Beyond that, she has demonstrated the ability to take on multiple projects at once while staying true to herself and her craft.

Fans love watching Sophie in interviews — her personality and smile are infectious, and she comes across as incredibly relatable.

Looking ahead, I hope to see Sophie land even bigger horror roles alongside other well-known actors. Given her steady rise in the industry, I could see it happening very soon.

It would also be interesting to see her explore other genres, such as romance. Companion and Yellowjackets both contain romantic elements, but their dominant genre remains horror. I also think she would thrive in an action role.

As both a horror fan and a Sophie Thatcher fan, I am beyond excited to watch her continue to rise.

Season three of Yellowjackets premieres on Feb. 14 on Paramount Plus, so there’s still time to catch up and see exactly why Sophie is a force to be reckoned with.

With her undeniable talent, growing body of work, and increasing recognition, Sophie Thatcher is well on her way to becoming a powerhouse in the industry. Audiences should keep an eye on her — because this is only the beginning.