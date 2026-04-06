WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA steps into the spotlight: Get to know Slayyyter and her new era

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you know who the worst girl in America is? We do and it’s Slayyyter! The singer just released her new album on March 27th. It mixes elements of electropop, electronic indie and electroclash. According to her, the sound should be described as “ipod music”. It has 14 scandalous, dirty and experimental tracks that are already growing online.

Even though the project has just been launched, some of the tracks are not new for the fans. Since August the singer has been releasing some singles, such as “BEAT UP CHANEL$”, “CANNIBALISM!”, “CRANK”, “DANCE…” and “OLD TECHNOLOGY”, which made the fans even more excited to hear the whole album.

THE “MIDWEST TRASH”

The project follows a countryside girl from Missouri, but not in a “midwest princess” type of way, she’s the worst and weirdest girl in that town, so it’s more like a “midwest trash” type of way!

She will explore the nostalgia of growing up in the suburbs and the side of it that is dirty and definitely not glamorous. Parties at roadside motels, isolated gas stations, junkyards, old designer clothes are some of the things that reflect this scenario. It came from a feeling of career stagnation and was intended to serve as a farewell album where she had nothing to lose.

Right from the start, we are thrown into this new Slayyyter world, where there’s a lot of arrogance, sarcasm, self-sabotage and rough nights that she goes through, struggling with the burden of fame and its damage to her mental health.

THROUGH THE ALBUM

From the loud beats and strong vocals in the opening track “DANCE” to lyrics about mortality and depression in the last track “BRITANNY MURPHY”, we go through a mix of feelings throughout the album. “CRANK” makes the floor shake with its high beats and right after it there’s “GAS STATION”, a song about her father and the memory of being abandoned by him in a gas station when she was young.

There’s a lot of references in this album. The 2010 clubber aesthetic is brought back once again with “$T.LOSER” that takes us straight to Charli XCX’s “Brat”. “*PRAYER*” might remind us a little of Lady Gaga’s “GUY”, and Britney Spears’ “Blackout” can also be seen in tracks like “IM ACTUALLY KINDA FAMOUS”. But everything is reorganized from her perspective, making it personal and original.

WHO IS SLAYYYTER?

Slayyyter, whose real name is Catherine Grace Garner, is a north american singer, writer and producer. She got famous because of her provocative sound and bold aesthetic, which mixes hyperpop, electropop, electronic sounds and Y2K references. She has a big presence on the underground pop scene and has been growing into the mainstream.

The singer started her career in 2018, when she got viral after releasing the songs “Mine” and “Daddy AF” at SoundCloud. In 2019, she released the mixtape Slayyyter, an independent project that is more free and experimental than an album and served as a gateway to her artistic identity.

In 2021, she debuted with Troubled Paradise, which explores themes such as fame, excess, and self-destruction. Her second studio album, STARFUCKER, was released in 2023 and expands on these concepts, as well as pushing the boundaries between commercial pop and alternative music.

If you enjoy underground and hyperpop, you should definitely check out Slayyyter’s new album! And in case you got interested in seeing her live, I have good news for you. The singer is coming to Brazil at the ZIG Festival, on September 10th in Rio de Janeiro and on October 10th in São Paulo.

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The article above was edited by Isabela Raucci.

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