Thank You, Charli xcx: Wuthering Heights Review

By Amie Yansane
Along with the anticipated release of Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” came Charli
xcx’s 7th studio album, Wuthering Heights (2026). Wuthering Heights marks a new era, and
most importantly, an end to her “brat” era.
In her new release, Charli tries to complement Fennell’s romantic and dark elements portrayed
in Wuthering Heights. She experiments with orchestral backgrounds with her hyperpop singing
style.
I found the album to be an interesting pairing with the film. Not necessarily the best, as the
film seems to place some songs that didn’t exactly fit the scene. Either way, I found that this new
album was a milestone for Charli, especially in terms of creative exploration and slightly
diverging from her typical style.
Each song had the gothic feel I was searching for, and so I have more of a positive review than
the movie. So, here are my ratings for the entire album.
House featuring John Cale: 7.5/10
Wall of Sound: 7.5/10
Dying for you: 8/10
Always Everywhere: 9/10
Chains of Love: 7/10
Out of Myself: 7/10
Open Up: 9.5/10
Seeing Things: 8/10
Altars: 6/10
Eyes of the World featuring Sky Ferreira: 7.5/10
My Reminder: 6.5/10
Funny Mouth: 7.5/10
I admire this new era that Charli is taking on this year, and I can’t wait to experience a
Wuthering Heights winter.
What are your thoughts about this new era?