Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
charli xcx performing at the 2025 grammys
charli xcx performing at the 2025 grammys
Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Towson | Culture > Entertainment

Thank You, Charli xcx: Wuthering Heights Review

Amie Yansane Student Contributor, Towson University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Amie Yansane

Along with the anticipated release of Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” came Charli
xcx’s 7th studio album, Wuthering Heights (2026). Wuthering Heights marks a new era, and
most importantly, an end to her “brat” era.


In her new release, Charli tries to complement Fennell’s romantic and dark elements portrayed
in Wuthering Heights. She experiments with orchestral backgrounds with her hyperpop singing
style.


I found the album to be an interesting pairing with the film. Not necessarily the best, as the
film seems to place some songs that didn’t exactly fit the scene. Either way, I found that this new
album was a milestone for Charli, especially in terms of creative exploration and slightly
diverging from her typical style.


Each song had the gothic feel I was searching for, and so I have more of a positive review than
the movie. So, here are my ratings for the entire album.


House featuring John Cale: 7.5/10
Wall of Sound: 7.5/10
Dying for you: 8/10
Always Everywhere: 9/10
Chains of Love: 7/10
Out of Myself: 7/10
Open Up: 9.5/10
Seeing Things: 8/10
Altars: 6/10
Eyes of the World featuring Sky Ferreira: 7.5/10
My Reminder: 6.5/10
Funny Mouth: 7.5/10


I admire this new era that Charli is taking on this year, and I can’t wait to experience a
Wuthering Heights winter.

What are your thoughts about this new era?

Amie Yansane

Towson '26

Amie is currently a sophomore at Towson University pursuing a BS in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, and Bioinformatics with a minor in Biology. Currently, she's conducting research on bacteriophage host-interactions in her university's Chemistry department. Although her major and research interests aren't what you would expect for a culture writer, she aims to intersect her interests in film, TV shows, books, fashion, and politics in everything she writes. When she’s not writing in her journal or writing a think piece, she’s engaging with her peers the Honors College, or the Student Affiliates of the American Chemical Society. When she’s not engaging in campus activities, you can find her watching Ugly Betty, running a few miles on the treadmill, or making bracelets for her loved ones.