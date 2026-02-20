Thank You, Charli xcx: Wuthering Heights Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Amie Yansane

Along with the anticipated release of Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” came Charli

xcx’s 7th studio album, Wuthering Heights (2026). Wuthering Heights marks a new era, and

most importantly, an end to her “brat” era.



In her new release, Charli tries to complement Fennell’s romantic and dark elements portrayed

in Wuthering Heights. She experiments with orchestral backgrounds with her hyperpop singing

style.



I found the album to be an interesting pairing with the film. Not necessarily the best, as the

film seems to place some songs that didn’t exactly fit the scene. Either way, I found that this new

album was a milestone for Charli, especially in terms of creative exploration and slightly

diverging from her typical style.



Each song had the gothic feel I was searching for, and so I have more of a positive review than

the movie. So, here are my ratings for the entire album.



House featuring John Cale: 7.5/10

Wall of Sound: 7.5/10

Dying for you: 8/10

Always Everywhere: 9/10

Chains of Love: 7/10

Out of Myself: 7/10

Open Up: 9.5/10

Seeing Things: 8/10

Altars: 6/10

Eyes of the World featuring Sky Ferreira: 7.5/10

My Reminder: 6.5/10

Funny Mouth: 7.5/10



I admire this new era that Charli is taking on this year, and I can’t wait to experience a

Wuthering Heights winter.

What are your thoughts about this new era?