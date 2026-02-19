Lady Gaga Shocks Fans at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many of the girls, Super Bowl LX wasn’t just about watching sweaty men tackle each other and reset their play every five seconds; it was about who was going to steal the spotlight for the long-anticipated “Benito Bowl.” So when Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance with Bad Bunny, social media absolutely lost it. Social media timelines were already buzzing as Bad Bunny took the stage, but Gaga’s unexpected entrance turned the performance into one of the most talked-about Super Bowl halftime shows in recent history.

Bad Bunny headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show with a stage that represented Puerto Rico. His music proudly centered Puerto Rican pride, as he never stepped down from showcasing his culture on one of the world’s largest stages. The set portrayed Hispanic music, cultural symbolism, and unity, a move that felt intentional, following the backlash he received for his politically charged speech at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Midway through the performance, Lady Gaga emerged onstage in a blue dress accented with a red flor de maga, the national flower of Puerto Rico. The two artists shared the stage in a moment that blended Gaga’s theatrical pop energy with Bad Bunny’s cultural storytelling, instantly becoming the highlight of the night.

Following the show, Gaga took to Instagram to express her gratitude, writing, “Thank you, Benito, for including me in this powerful, important, and meaningful performance. I am so humbled to be a part of this moment.” Her message only fueled fan excitement, suggesting the collaboration was more than a surprise cameo, but a statement.

Celebrities and athletes celebrated the performance. NFL legend and former New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, posted a simple but enthusiastic reaction on social media, calling the performance “Amazing,” while comedian Adam Sandler attended the Super Bowl and described Bad Bunny as “unbelievable,” applauding the joy and energy he brought to the stage.

Bad Bunny closed his set by spiking a football labeled “Together, We Are America,” a moment that highlighted the message behind the performance. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the halftime show was designed to emphasize love, inclusion, and cultural pride. These themes resonated with many viewers and sparked debate among others.

Realistically, the performance divided social media. On Reddit, one fan wrote, “Holy crap! This was a shocker! My husband and I are watching the halftime show with Bad Bunny, and suddenly, Lady Gaga appears! Singing a very Latin version of Die With a Smile! And dancing with Benito! We were speechless! This is awesome!!!” The thread goes on to discuss how it made sense as to why Lady Gaga was emotional when Bad Bunny won three awards for album of the year; she had already been secretly meeting and working with him on rehearsals for this.

Others appreciated the cultural significance even if they weren’t familiar with the music. Houston Texans defensive football player J.J. Watt took his stance on the performance to X, “Did I understand a single word of it? I did not. Was it a vibe? It was.”

Not everyone was impressed, including President Donald Trump, who did not attend the Super Bowl and had a watch party in Florida. Trump criticized the performance for straying from what he described as clear, traditional entertainment, suggesting that viewers tune in to be entertained, not confused.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, with Lady Gaga’s surprise appearance, did exactly what a halftime performance is meant to do. By centering Puerto Rican culture on one of the world’s largest stages, Bad Bunny turned the Super Bowl into something bigger than football, leaving fans debating and celebrating.