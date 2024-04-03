With the end of the Fall/Winter 2024/25 fashion season, here’s a guide to the fashion weeks.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The relevance of Fashion Weeks is undeniable, but their calendar, agenda, and concepts can be tough to understand for those who are entering the fashion world. For those reasons, Her Campus decided to create a guide that simplifies the runway seasons and basic concepts surrounding the most important event in the fashion industry.

What is a Fashion Week?

Fashion weeks are indeed the most important events in the fashion world. Created in New York by Eleanor Lambert in the last century with the intention of showcasing collections for buyers, they became so popular that long-time critics started to participate, capturing the attention of the general public.

Occurring twice a year, they kick off with Haute Couture Week in January, marking the start of the autumn/winter collection, followed by the spring/summer season, which typically begins in early September. These events serve as crucial platforms for designers and brands to showcase their latest collections, set trends and techniques, and shape the direction of the fashion industry for the upcoming seasons.

The Big Four: the most relevant fashion weeks

Known as the “Big Four,” the fashion weeks of New York, London, Milan, and Paris hold the most influential space in the season. With ready-to-wear collections, known as prêt-à-porter, which do not adhere to the numerous rules of haute couture and are available for purchase from the brands immediately after the shows, the “Big Four” have the widest reach in the fashion industry. However, they are not the only fashion weeks that take place in the world. São Paulo Fashion Week and Tokyo Fashion Week also hold immense relevance for their regions and are worth following.

New York Fashion Week

Kicking off the fashion season, NYFW is a pioneer, showcasing major brands like Marc Jacobs and Ralph Lauren, while also offering a platform for international labels such as the Brazilian brand PatBo, which has been included in the official fashion week calendar for several years.

London Fashion Week

A city that embraces renowned designers who have graduated from Central Saint Martins, London is known for its support of emerging designers, such as Simone Rocha, who continues to impress each season. In addition, London Fashion Week also showcases established labels such as Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood.

Milan Fashion Week

The fashion capital presents collections from highly anticipated brands with uniquely Italian styles, blending elegance and sophistication with the Mediterranean culture, such as Versace and Dolce&Gabbana.

Paris Fashion Week

The biggest, most anticipated, and most glamorous fashion week closes the season and makes all fashion enthusiasts insane. Featuring historic Maisons like Chanel and Dior, PFW is always the most relevant week for the fashion industry.

Haute Couture: after all, what is it?

Preceding the ready-to-wear weeks, Haute Couture always takes place in Paris and follows a structured and regulated format.

The Crazy Rules

Haute couture is known in the fashion world for having numerous rules to be followed. The most surprising ones include strict handcrafted production, without any assistance from sewing machines; a headquarters located in the Triangle D’Or area between Montaigne Avenue, Georges V Avenue, and Champs-Elysées Avenue in Paris, which needs to have a specific architecture with at least 5 floors, including one for collector service and one for Maison’s runway shows; and finally, having perfume in the prêt-à-porter line to cover the expenses.

Members

There are three types of members in Haute Couture Week.

The Permanents

They are the French brands that receive the title of Maison for participating every year in Haute Couture Week and have to comply with all the rules. An example is Maison Margiela, which stunned the internet with a runway show characterized by its theatrical nature, featuring 15 new sewing techniques and makeup inspired by porcelain dolls, designed by Pat McGrath.

The Guests

They are invited to participate in one or more seasons by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture and approved by all of the permanent members.

The Represents

They are brands that are necessarily not French and are always present during the fashion week, representing haute couture from their country. An example is Valentino, which represents Italian haute couture.

